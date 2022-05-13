With the regular season coming to a close, the St. Mary Vikings traveled to Fulton County to face off against the hosting Pilots on Thursday night. Collecting 14 hits, the Vikings took home a 19-4 victory.
Despite Fulton County plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning, it was all St. Mary from the second inning. Scoring kicked off for the Vikings when Luke Heath singled to right field, allowing Landre Smiles to make it 2-1.
St. Mary tied it two batters later as Zack Krueger singled to shortstop, allowing Heath to score and moving Brandon Quigley to third base. The Vikings took the lead as Cade Fleming reached on an error, scoring Quigley to make it 3-2.
From there, the Viking lead remained until the final out.
Caden Cobb worked the mound for St. Mary Vikings. The junior earned the blowout victory by throwing five innings, allowing four hits, four runs (two earned), walking one, and striking out eight on 79 pitches.
The lead increased during the top of the third and was officially out of reach for the Pilots as the Vikings ripped back-to-back doubles by Landon Durbin and Jackson Willett. Then, as Avry Duncan singled, Willett scored as the lead turned to 5-2.
Heath singled to center field with one out, scoring Duncan and Smiles. Then, Fleming scorched a double to left field with two runners on, pushing the game to 9-2. The next batter, Brett Haas, reached on an error by Fulton County, allowing Fleming to score.
One more run crossed the plate as Durbin singled on a pop fly to the outfield. The Pilots managed to end the inning as Willett flew out. However, the damage of an eight-run inning gave the Vikings an 11-2 lead.
During the bottom half of the inning, the Pilots snagged two runs. Chade Everett scored on a wild pitch, and an RBI single by Braxton Bridges allowed Drake Manus to touch home plate.
Another run was added to the scoreboard for St. Mary during the top of the fourth inning as Smiles scored on a passed ball.
The final blow came during the fifth inning as Haas knocked a leadoff double to left field. A single by Durbin allowed Haas to score, giving St. Mary an even bigger lead.
Durbin scored on a wild pitch with bases loaded as Avry Duncan and Smiles advanced into scoring position. Like Durbin, Avry Duncan scored on another wild pitch from Fulton County. It became 16-4 as Quigley singled to center field, giving the speedy Smiles enough time to touch home plate.
Quigley moved from first base to home on another wild pitch, making it 17-4.
Before the inning ended, Austin Duncan scored on a fly ball by Haas. Then, the freshman Haas reached on an error as Fleming scored to make it 19-4.
Despite Fulton County attempting to keep the game going in the bottom of the fifth, the Pilots could not get a rally started against Cobb.
Manus took the loss for Fulton County, throwing three innings and allowing nine hits. He allowed 11 runs (eight earned), walked four, and struck out one.
Max Gibbs appeared in relief for the Pilots. He tossed two innings, allowing five hits, eight runs (six earned), and four walks.
St. Mary 19, Fulton County 4
St. Mary 0 3 8 1 7 XX — 19-14-2
Fulton Co. 2 0 2 0 0 XX — 4-4-3
WP: C Cobb; LP: D Manus
2B: SM — C Fleming, B Haas, L Durbin, J Willett
TB: SM — L Durbin 4, L Smiles 2, L Heath 2, C Fleming 2, B Quigley 2, B Haas 2, J Willett 2, A Duncan 1, Z Krueger 1; FC — B Bridges 2, D Manus 1, C Everett 1
SB: SM — L Smiles 2, L Heath, A Duncan, B Quigley, L Durbin; FC — C Everett
RECORDS: St. Mary (14-7); Fulton County (3-15)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.