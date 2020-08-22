LEDBETTER — The St. Mary Vikings walked away with their second-straight All “A” First Region boys golf title on Friday, courtesy of some eye-popping efforts from Rocco Zakutney (73), Peyton Purvis (73), Luke Wilson (74) and Cade Fleming (78) at Drake Creek Golf Club in Livingston County.
Even the two outside scores — a 78 from Palmer Sims and an 83 from Aiden Hahn — nearly made the cut, as Kurt Averill’s bunch showcased the internal moxie needed not just to stave off local talent, but even the formidable foes awaiting in the upcoming All “A” State Tournament in Richmond in mid-September.
“It’s good,” Averill said. “Peyton and Rocco were, of course, both disappointed with that 1-over because they both (can score). We were playing it up, and this course isn’t too difficult if you can just keep it in the fairway. They can shoot 3- or 4-under realistically, but this is a tough game. No matter how easy the course is or if you’re playing it up or what not, you’ve still got to make putts and hit the greens.
“But this is good team golf, where they can enjoy being a part of a team. Because all summer they were playing for themselves and by themselves, and this is one of the reasons I coach. To see them and teach them how to enjoy team golf, which is rare in golf ... it’s always yourself.”
Averill even had to take a brief moment after the win to remind guys like Zakutney and Purvis of their success — which, as a group, amounted to a convincing 41-shot victory over the second-place Murray Tigers and its two All “A” state individual qualifiers in Grant Whitaker (76) and Jack Epperson (82).
“It felt like, to me, that I struggled out there,” Zakutney said, as co-medalist with Purvis. “I really didn’t do much of anything. I didn’t putt very well at all. I guess I had a few good drives? That’s it.”
If Zakutney and Purvis were, indeed, being hard on themselves, it didn’t bleed over into Wilson’s day one bit.
A year ago, the young star fired a 95 in All “A” First Region action at Drake Creek ... meaning his 74 on Friday (and field-best 35 on the front nine) was a 21-shot improvement — all brewing through 12 months of work on his game.
“Really good to see Luke put it together for 18 holes,” Averill said. “Being our No. 5 guy, his average is actually a little better now. So he’ll move up in the rankings when we play. I’m almost positive he’ll move up to No. 3.”
Zakutney, too, was impressed.
“That’s pretty good, because we haven’t had that done ... I don’t think ... ever before,” Zakutney added. “All of us playing good golf.
“If I could’ve put up a good round — maybe under par, maybe in the 60s — it could’ve been even lower. I didn’t play anywhere close to as good as I think I should.”
Yes, high expectations for this loaded club, but like Averill said, “A 298 is always going to be a good score.”
And on Friday, it was certainly good enough.
Whitaker, Browder Howell share honors
Teammates and seniors, Murray’s Mary Browder Howell and Claire Whitaker walked away as co-medalists on Friday after each fired a field-best 77.
While the near-par score was expected for Browder Howell, a perennial regional contender, Whitaker’s low round came as a pleasant surprise. The Lady Tigers’ No. 2 golfer has always maintained a fairly low average in her career, but has never equaled Browder Howell on the scorecard.
Until now.
“She’s always been our No. 1, and I’ve always been close behind her,” Whitaker said. “It was good to finally play well. And I’m not necessarily looking to beat her or anything, but it was fun to come out and play well, and have my team play well, too.”
Beginning her round on the par-4 No. 10, Whitaker found her wherewithal after an exceptional effort on the par-4 No. 18. A typically treacherous hole due to its length, its water hazard, its nestled sand trap to the right of the green, and its deceptive depth perception, Whitaker landed on the green in regulation — an admittedly rare feat.
Her putt for birdie just missed, but the putt for par was victory in itself.
“I’ve struggled with it a lot in the past,” Whitaker said of No. 18. “So when I got on the green in two and made a par, I was ready to go, and knew that if I played well on the front, I could pull together a really good number.”
Three bogeys in her final nine holes (No. 1-No. 9) were coupled with six pars — and a steady round she won’t soon forget.
As the only team, the Lady Tigers automatically qualified for the All “A” State Golf Tournament in Richmond in mid-September, logging a 347. It’s the ninth-straight All “A” First Region title for the program.
St. Mary’s Ellie Roof (82) and Ballard Memorial’s Autumn Dowdy (83) earned the two individual qualifying spots.
