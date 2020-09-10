345 kills. 50 digs. 31 service aces.
This was Makenzie Mason's stellar junior season at McCracken County.
On the brink of 1,000 career kills going into an already strange 2020, the Lady Mustangs' star hitter was clearly going to be the focal point of the offense heading into her final year -- when an unfortunate ACL injury cut short her club season in early February.
Heading into his 16th season as skipper, Tim Whitis was there watching...a painful moment for both he and one of his longtime top players.
"She went up for a ball that was a little tight on the net, and it just snapped it," he remembered. "At first, I thought it was just an ankle twist, but then she grabbed her knee, and I thought 'oh gosh.'
"If she comes back, it'll be more toward the end of the season. And we're hoping for October, so it's really more toward the end. And it's really up in the air, because that's realistically about three weeks from now."
Indeed, the season begins tonight for the Lady Mustangs, whom have claimed every regional crown since the school's inception, and have never lost a single set to a First Region opponent since the team coalesced its pools of talent from Reidland, Heath and Lone Oak.
So, in an offseason devoid of more than 25 scheduled summer scrimmages and early-season games for the Lady Mustangs, could this be the year of a more even playing field? Sure.
Could this be the year the streak ends? Eh. It's 2020. At this point, anything could happen.
"I try to not to ever talk about it, but the crazy part is...they all know it," Whitis said. "The parents all know it. Everybody around here, they all know it. It is what it is. One of these days, it's going to happen. Hopefully it's not on my watch. But hey, it may happen this year. This year would be as good as any, you know what I'm saying?"
Still, Whitis knows he has players who are going to do their best to make sure it doesn't happen. Among his top returners includes Drew Mullinax (176 kills, 118 digs, 29 service aces in '19), Jayda Harris (236 kills, 32 solo blocks in '19) and Adele Mavigliano (132 kills in '19), who combined for more than 500 kills last season and could potentially make up the missing metrics from Mason in 2020.
A name that isn't exactly on anyone's radar for this year? Sophomore Jenna Henshaw...someone Whitis is hoping has the power and the pop to stick on a stat sheet.
"She's got power and she jumps real well," he noted. "But we'll just kind of have to see."
The biggest challenge for the Lady Mustangs, Whitis added, is the loss of six seniors, including All-State star and school-record holder Aubrey Thomas. And "that's just part of it," he said, "because you can't hold onto them forever."
Another challenge for the Lady Mustangs? Simply, the annual target on the back. McCracken County opens the season tonight at home against Second District foe Paducah Tilghman as the 14th-ranked team in the state, with Ballard Memorial (second), Graves County (third), the Lady Blue Tornado (fourth) and Marshall County (fifth) all right behind in the preseason Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association preseason polls.
And Whitis believes the Lady Bombers pose the biggest threat to the regional crown.
"I don't think they had any seniors last year, and they had everybody returning," he noted. "(Adam Solomon) has Izzy Myers, and she's a really nice player. You can build your team around that. And he's got another player returning (in Bailey Lee) that had been out with a knee injury, and he's got everybody else back.
"They're the team."
Lady Bombers lie in wait
Essentially the All "A" First Region volleyball favorites, and definitely seeking more, Ballard Memorial and longtime coach Adam Solomon (14th year, 287-179 record) only lost senior Faye O'Brien (three-year varsity, libero) to the stage.
This means Gang Green returned all of its skill in Myers, Lee, KyLee Bodell, Bryce O'Neil, Kinley Doublin, Shannon Wilkins, Alyssa Dome and Morgan Blankenship -- in what should be a serious run at several marquee wins in 2020.
"With only losing one varsity player from 2019 and having a lineup mainly of juniors and seniors, we look to be much more competitive and a contender in our district, Region 1 All 'A' and the First Region," Solomon writes. "The Lady Bombers are no longer in rebuild mode from the past few seasons."
Myers (5-11, junior) finished with an absurd 542 kills, 543 digs and 242 assists last season, in what was one of the more complete years in First Region volleyball history. She also made the 2020 AVCA Phenom Watch list for underclassmen, as one of the top setters in Kentucky.
Lee's return is also a major bolster to the Lady Bombers, who've been without her services for the past 24 months.
"She returns for us after missing her freshman and sophomore years due to injury," Solomon noted. "Bailey played two years varsity her seventh and eighth grade years. Bailey has put a lot of her personal time in getting stronger and better. She is healthy, motivated, and a great asset for the Bombers on the front and back row."
Prewitt, Paducah Tilghman in fold
With longtime coach Carl Eligio back at Community Christian Academy as an assistant to Rhet McMullan, his two-year assistant in Maggie Prewitt was named the coach of the Lady Blue Tornado earlier this year. And there's considerable excitement.
Prewitt played at CCA in high school, and during that span led the Lady Warriors to three district titles and one runner-up finish, while garnering All-District and All-Region nods in three consecutive seasons. During her junior year, she was named to the Paducah Sun's "Top Five Players to Watch" list, where she gained No. 1 status her senior season.
After two years of junior college volleyball, she finished her education degree at Murray State before pushing Clark Elementary's fourth and fifth-grade volleyball programs, as well as club volleyball for WKVC.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to lead this team to great things,” Prewitt said in a spring release. “I have high expectations and really believe in the talent we have at PTHS. I hope to not only grow the high school program, but also get feeder programs started in all three elementary schools and help the middle school to continue making their positive strides.”
Prewitt possesses one of the 2020 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association's top players in the area in junior Emily Shumaker, who last season finished with more than 300 kills, 130 kills and 60 service aces for the Lady Blue Tornado as the team's top attacker.
McMullen muses
Longtime CCA coach the program's originator, Rhet McMullen, might miss the presence of Micah Estes, Alaya Murphy and Sierra Kidd in 2020. Especially when trying to battle Second District teams like Tilghman, McCracken and St. Mary.
But he's returning his middle in Lilli Clinard (80 kills, 63 blocks in '19) and Anna Black (38 blocks in '19), which will certainly help from a defensive standpoint.
He also returns one setter in Kayli Stevens, as well as his libero in Olivia Carroll, and there's hope that this could be enough experience to remain competitive in 2020.
"McCracken is still the team to beat in our district," McMullen writes. "And we will have a hard time with Tilghman because they are returning a solid core of players. Second place is up for grabs. We will have to see how the other girls develop coming into this season. We are glad to be playing."
Graves, Marshall boast top players
The Lady Eagles, First Region runner-up in 2019, still have Audrey Dowdy (5-9, Jr.)...who opens 2020 as an AVCA Phenom Watch List candidate after finishing with 539 kills, 411 digs, 45 service aces and 30 assists a year ago for coach Bret Cariveau.
But the graduation of subliminal setter Taylor Courtney, who had a silly 973 assists in 106 sets (9.18/set) will somehow have to be replaced in 2020. No easy task, but something that must be remedied if the Lady Eagles hope to remain on top of the Third District.
Meanwhile, in Draffenville, second-year coach Laura E. Kinder has two outside hitters in Clara Bradley (51 kills, 172 digs, 52 service aces in '19) and Halle Langhi (260 kills, 54 service aces in '19) at her disposal this year that could pose a lot of problems across the region, but particularly in the Fourth District...as defending champion Christian Fellowship rebuilds following the loss of longtime star Abigail Cima and her other 2019 classmates.
First District frenzy
Following the graduation of multiple seniors in defending district champion Hickman County (including leading scorers in Leigh ann Jones and Carrigan Dowdy), is there a belief in Bardwell that this is Carlisle County's time?
According to second-year Lady Comets coach Whitney Wiley, yes. There is.
Especially with some top rotation returners in senior outside hitter Aubrey Wiley, sophomore midblock Ally Dietsch, and sophomore midblock Maddison Wright.
The return of junior setter Hannah Draper, who recovered from ACL surgery last season, helps, too.
"We are expecting to compete for district championship this year," Wiley writes. "We have many returning players who are familiar with the game this year and talking with the girls, they say their goal is to win the district this year. We hope to make a run in All 'A' this year, as well as regionals."
2020 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association
Preseason Regional Top Five
First Region
1) McCracken County (14th in KY)
2) Ballard Memorial
3) Graves County
4) Paducah Tilghman
5) Marshall County
Second Region
1) Caldwell County
2) Henderson County
T3) Christian County
T3) Hopkinsville
T5) Crittenden County
T5) University Heights Academy
2020 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association
Preseason All-State Watch List
Bailey Lee, OH, Ballard Memorial
Isabella Myers, OH, Ballard Memorial
Audrey Dowdy, OH, Graves County
Clara Bradley, OH, Marshall County
Halle Langhi, OH, Marshall County
Jayda Harris, MB, McCracken County
Adele Mavigliano, OH, McCracken County
Emily Shumaker, DS/OH, Paducah Tilghman
Abby Griggs, MB, Caldwell County
Olivia Mitchell, OH, Caldwell County
