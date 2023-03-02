LEXINGTON — The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday in the team’s final home game of the 2022-23 season as the Cats were upset 68-66 by Vanderbilt.

“We never gave up, just kept fighting,” John Calipari said. “When you shoot the way we shot today, you’re gonna lose a lot of games. We got open shots. A lot of misses. We missed some free throws down the stretch that could have done some things.”

