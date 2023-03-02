LEXINGTON — The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday in the team’s final home game of the 2022-23 season as the Cats were upset 68-66 by Vanderbilt.
“We never gave up, just kept fighting,” John Calipari said. “When you shoot the way we shot today, you’re gonna lose a lot of games. We got open shots. A lot of misses. We missed some free throws down the stretch that could have done some things.”
Kentucky suffered its second Quad 3 loss of the season and saw its 14-game winning streak over Vanderbilt that dated back to 2017. Commodore head coach Jerry Stackhouse earned his first win over the Cats after losing his first eight games coaching against Calipari’s squad as Vandy won its first game at Rupp Arena since 2007. UK is now 20-10 on the year and 11-6 in SEC play.
“Beating the king [Calipari] is pretty special,” Stackhouse said I’ve got so much respect for Calipari and what he’s built and what he’s done at his programs.
“This is a big feat for us not just come here and beat them but beat a team that’s been probably playing as good a basketball as anybody.”
Both teams lost star players to injury Wednesday. Just four minutes into Wednesday’s game, Vanderbilt’s leading scorer and rebounder, Liam Robbins, went down with a lower leg injury. He was helped to the locker room and did not return. The Wildcats saw starting point guard Cason Wallace exit the game with an ankle injury minutes into the second half. He would not return after hobbling to the locker room.
Postgame Stackhouse said the team would learn more about Vanderbilt tomorrow, while Calipari said Wallace is “fine” after undergoing X-Rays, but his status going forward is unknown.
Kentucky was led in scoring Wednesday Tshiebwe with 21 points. He was joined in double figures by Reeves who scored 14.
Tshiebwe logged his 17th double-double of the season as he also pulled down 20 in the win.
Jordan Wright led Vanderbilt with 23 points. He was joined in double figures by Tyrin Lawrence (21) and Quentin Millora-Brown (10). The Commodores improved to 16-17-13 overall and 10-7 in conference play.
Despite losing Robbins, Vanderbilt took a 34-30 lead into halftime thanks to 12 first half points from Wright, a Millora-Brown three at the first half buzzer and by holding UK to an 11-for-34 (32.4) shooting clip from the field.
Vanderbilt’s run would continue into the second half as with Wallace injured, the Commodores jumped out to a 46-35 lead after a Lawrence layup with 15:12 to play.
Despite Wallace being in the locker room, Kentucky would charge back with a 9-0 run to pull within two at 46-44 with 13:27 left and also drew Millora-Brown’s fourth foul leaving the Commodores down two forwards, but Vanderbilt punched back with an 11-4 run of its own to push its lead back to seven with 8:41 left.
Vanderbilt’s lead would sit at five entering the game’s final media timeout with 3:52 to play but a quick 5-0 run by Kentucky tied the game at 64 with 2:33.
With the game tied at 66, Wright hit a clutch close range shot with 2.6 seconds left. Reeves had a chance to win the game at a buzzer with a three, but the shot missed as Vandy escaped with the victory.
“Originally, coach had a fake time out we wanted to get there and catch them off guard, but they were kind of ready for it. After I saw that, I said give me the ball,” Wright said of his game-winning shot. “Coach trusted me in that moment. I just got to my spot and made the shot.”
Before the game, Kentucky honored a Calipari-era high six seniors pregame during the team’s annual Senior Night festivities as Sahvir Wheeler, Brennan Canada, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe were all celebrated. Wheeler underwent a minor procedure before Wednesday’s game and was unable to attend Senior Night. He was represented by Calipari’s wife, Ellen Calipari.
“Having the fans cheer for us and just seeing everyone come out and support us, I’m not gonna forget tonight,” Toppin said of the Senior Night festivities. “Obviously, we lost, but it’s bigger than a game of basketball. Being here at Kentucky, I’ve met a lot of good people that’s helped me build character and just become a better person.
“I’m appreciative of this program.”
Kentucky will finish regular season play in Fayetteville Saturday, where it will look to avenge a Feb. 7 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off at Bud Walton Arena is slated for 2:00 p.m. EST.
