METROPOLIS, Ill. — Feb. 14 was a particularly sweet day for the esports team at Massac County High School.
With a big assist from one of the team’s moms, the team went on to finish off a 6-0 run, which culminated in an Overwatch Play-in National Finals title. The team went into the three-set match as the No. 1 seed and didn’t disappoint, going undefeated, taking down one rather large and formidable opponent in Naperville.
Sponsor Brock Frazier said he knew the kids were “all-in” in August.
“These kids put in hundreds and hundreds of hours and were dead serious,” he said.
With all the nasty weather over that weekend, it was pretty remarkable that the team pulled off the feat. Player Bruce Darnell’s internet connection went down and would have spelled doom for his efforts and probably the team’s as well.
A little info here: the kids can play from home, even as a team; there is no team travel and very little is required in the way of equipment except a gaming computer and internet connection.
With Darnell’s WiFi out of service, teammate Lucas Barger’s mom, Stacie, volunteered to take a portable hotspot to Darnell to get him back in the game. They ended up at the high school on one of the gaming computers in their computer room and things went off really well.
The team is not sponsored by the school nor sanctioned by the IHSA … yet. They play under the auspices of the Illinois High School Esports Association and the North America Scholastic Esports Federation.
For all the parents who bemoan the time spent on video games, there’s lots of money out there in the form of prizes and, more importantly to high school students, scholarships. Barger, a senior, is currently entertaining offers from a handful of schools and 2018 graduate Ethan Smith-Short was awarded an esports scholarship.
The Massac Overwatch team listed a six-man roster with seven active teammates. Barger, Elijah Dalla, Darnell, John Kotter, Jose Lozano, Kaleb Rodriguez and Marshall Suttles make up the championship team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.