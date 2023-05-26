Paducah

More than 70 Kentucky youth experienced the joys of fishing last Saturday during free, union-organized Take Kids Fishing Day events. Bob Noble Park was the location where this youngster caught this fish.

 Photo provided

Young people from around Kentucky braved rainstorms to spend several hours honing their fishing skills on Saturday, May 20, during three separate Take Kids Fishing Day events hosted by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 110 and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Services.

While the weather may have dampened the venues—Jacobson Park in Lexington, Waverly Park in Louisville and Bob Noble Park in Paducah—it didn’t lessen the kids’ spirit or excitement, according to event organizer Mark Adams, SMART 110 Business Manager.

