With one week completed in the second half of the 2022-23 basketball season, the First Region continues to shine across Kentucky. Below are the latest rankings based on KHSAA RPI and statistical leaders from the first through fourth districts.
BOYS RANKED BY KHSAA/RPI
4 — McCracken County — 14-1 — .70123; 15 — Marshall County — 13-3 — .65603; 33 — Calloway County — 14-3 — .62210; 37 — Mayfield — 11-3 — .61147; 48 — Paducah Tilghman — 12-5 — .59679; 77 — Ballard Memorial — 12-5 — .56058; 97 — Fulton County — 9-4 — .54702; 100 — Murray — 9-7 — .54496; 133 — Carlisle County — 7-7 — .51008; 170 — St. Mary — 7-9 — .47874; 174 — Graves County — 5-11 — .47568; 182 — Community Christian Academy — 7-8 — .47145; 219 — Hickman County — 4-12 — .42121; 223 — Christian Fellowship — 4-8 — .41108; 239 — Fulton City — 2-10 — .38100
Top 50 Scoring Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games per KHSAA/ranked by points per game)
15 — Eli Finley — Calloway County — 400 points — 23.5 points per game; 42 — Jack McCune — McCracken County — 280 points — 20.0 points per game
Top 50 Field Goals (2pt and 3pt) Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than three attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
21 — Brett Haas — St. Mary — 55/87 — 63.2%; 46 — DJ Burgdolf — Hickman County — 80/133 — 60.2%; 47 — Mian Shaw — Paducah Tilghman — 90/150 — 60.0%
Top 50 Free Throws Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than three attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
26 — Jace Birney — Ballard Memorial — 59/72 — 81.9%; 35 — Jack McCune — McCracken County — 61/77 — 79.2%; 45 — Eli Finley — Calloway County — 79/102 — 77.5%
Top 50 3-Point Field Goals Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by 3-Point Field Goals per Game)
32 — Aidan Clinton — Calloway County — 49/106 — 2.9 per game
Top 50 Rebounds Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Rebounds per Game)
19 — Jonah Butler — Calloway County — 174 rebounds — 10.2 per game; 20 — Zavion Carman — Murray — 153 rebounds — 10.2 per game
Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Points per Game)
42 — Ballard Memorial — 1168 points — 68.7 per game
Top 50 Team Defense Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Points Allowed by Game)
1 — Mayfield — 569 points allowed — 40.6 allowed per game; 8 — McCracken County — 733 points allowed — 48.9 allowed per game; 19 — Marshall County — 809 points allowed — 50.6 allowed per game; 43 — Calloway County — 926 points allowed — 54.5 allowed per game; 47 — St. Mary — 886 points allowed — 55.4 allowed per game
Top 50 Team Margin Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Margin Points per Game)
7 — Mayfield — 795 points scored — 569 points allowed — 226 margin points — 16.1 per game; 24 — McCracken County — 938 points scored — 733 points allowed — 205 margin points — 13.7 per game; 43 — Ballard Memorial — 1168 points scored — 974 points allowed — 194 margin points — 11.4 per game; 46 — Calloway County — 1118 points scored — 926 points allowed — 192 margin points — 11.3 per game
Top 50 Team Field Goal Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than five attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
11 — Hickman County — 327 made — 634 attempts — 51.6%; 16 — Paducah Tilghman — 400 made — 784 attempts — 51.0%; 26 — Community Christian Academy — 334 made — 664 attempts — 50.3%; 36 — Calloway County — 406 made — 820 attempts — 49.5%
Top 50 Team Free Throw Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than five attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
17 — McCracken County — 186 made — 252 attempts — 73.8%; 42 — Calloway County — 168 made — 238 attempts — 70.6%; 44 — Marshall County — 191 made — 272 attempts — 70.2%
Top 50 Team 3-Point Field Goal Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than five attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
33 — Calloway County — 138 made — 369 attempts — 37.4%; 43 — Community Christian Academy — 85 made — 234 attempts — 36.3%
Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by rebounds per game)
20 — Ballard Memorial — 541 rebounds — 33.8 per game
Teams participating in this report: Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Community Christian Academy, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Mayfield, Murray, Paducah Tilghman, and St. Mary.
Teams not having filed required stat reports (playing a minimum of 14 games/no more than two missing stat reports): Christian Fellowship, Fulton City, and Fulton County.
GIRLS RANKED BY KHSAA/RPI
5 — McCracken County — 17-2 — .68867; 15 — Graves County — 12-3 — .64983; 44 — Mayfield — 9-4 — .60548; 47 — Christian Fellowship — 12-3 — .60364; 49 — Paducah Tilghman — 8-3 — .59502; 109 — Marshall County — 8-9 — .52821; 118 — Carlisle County — 8-5 — .51561; 128 — Ballard Memorial — 9-8 — .50040; 169 — Murray — 5-7 — .45419; 185 — Hickman County — 4-9 — .43311; 191 — Fulton City — 3-7 — .42783; 193 — Fulton County — 3-6 — .42560; 200 — St. Mary — 5-9 — .41834; 224 — Calloway County — 1-12 — .37123; 244 — Community Christian Academy — .34360
Top 50 Scoring Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Points per game)
17 — Gracie Howard — Christian Fellowship — 320 points — 21.3 per game; 25 — Destiny Thomas — McCracken County — 345 points — 19.2 per game; 40 — Claire Johnson — McCracken County — 293 points — 17.2 per game
Top 50 Field Goals (2pt and 3pt) Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than three attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
4 — Claire Johnson — McCracken County — 114/179 — 63.7%; 5 — Destiny Thomas — McCracken County — 127/201 — 63.2%; 17 — Caroline Sivills — McCracken County — 63/109 — 57.8%; 30 — Lillian Burnett — Christian Fellowship — 97/181 — 53.6%
Top 50 Free Throws Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than three attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
1 — Hannah Glisson — Graves County — 61/68 — 89.7%; 12 — Destiny Thomas — McCracken County — 75/92 — 81.5%; 37 — Claire Johnson — McCracken County — 55/72 — 76.4%; 38 — Gracie Howard — Christian Fellowship — 74/97 — 76.3%
Top 50 3-Point Field Goals Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by 3-Point Field Goals per game)
14 — Morgan Alexander — Graves County — 42/114 — 2.8 per game
Top 50 Rebounds Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Rebounds per Game)
11 — Lillian Burnett — Christian Fellowship — 166 rebounds — 11.1 per game
Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Point per Game)
4 — McCracken County — 1241 points — 65.3 per game; 34 — Christian Fellowship — 872 points — 58.1 per game
Top 50 Team Defense Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Points Allowed by Game)
12 — Graves County — 589 points allowed — 39.3 allowed per game; 25 — Christian Fellowship — 628 points allowed — 41.9 allowed per game; 31 — McCracken County — 806 points allowed — 42.4 allowed per game
Top 50 Team Margin Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Margin Points per game)
3 — McCracken County — 1241 points scored — 806 points allowed — 435 margin points — 22.9 per game; 16 — Graves County — 841 points scored — 589 points allowed — 252 margin points — 16.8 per game; 18 — Christian Fellowship — 872 points scored — 628 points allowed — 244 margin points — 16.3 per game
Top 50 Team Field Goal Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than five attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
1 — McCracken County — 456 made — 856 attempts — 53.3%; 20 — Christian Fellowship — 340 made — 779 attempts — 43.6%
Top 50 Team Free Throw Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than five attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
10 — McCracken County — 187 made — 259 attempts — 72.2%; 20 — Graves County — 161 made — 236 attempts — 68.2%
Top 50 Team 3-Point Field Goal Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/more than five attempts/game and ranked by percentage)
19 — McCracken County — 84 made — 246 attempts — 34.1%; 46 — Graves County — 94 made — 303 attempts — 31.0%
Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders (playing a minimum of 14 games/ranked by Rebounds per game)
20 — Christian Fellowship — 521 rebounds — 34.7 per game
Teams participating in this report: Christian Fellowship, Community Christian Academy, Graves County, Marshall County, McCracken County, and St. Mary.
Teams not having filed required stat reports (playing a minimum of 14 games/no more than two missing stat reports): Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton City, Fulton County, Hickman County, and Paducah Tilghman.
