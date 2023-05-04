With the final week of regular season games wrapping up next week, here is where First Region teams line up in the local area and around the state in RPI and within the Top 50 statistical leaders. High school teams from the First Region continue to shine brightly amongst competition to represent the West Kentucky area.
FIRST REGION 1 RPI BASEBALL
RANK — SCHOOL — RECORD — REGION — DISTRICT — RPI
1 — McCracken County — 20-8 — 8-0 — 2-0 — .60610; 2 — Paducah Tilghman — 15-8 — 5-1 — 1-1 — .58002l 3 — Graves County — 14-10 — 5-5-1 — 3-0 — .55296; 4 — Marshall County — 15-10 — 7-3 — 3-1 — .55241; 5 — Carlisle County — 15-11 — 10-8 — 7-1 — .53166; 6 — St. Mary — 12-7-1 — 10-5-1 — 2-2 — .52827; 7 — Murray — 10-11 — 5-5 — 1-2 — .50756; 8 — Ballard Memorial — 14-13 — 7-9 — 1-3 — .49945; 9 — Calloway County — 10-13 — 5-7 — 1-2 — .49445; 10 — Hickman County — 12-10 — 10-7 — 5-2 — .48436; 11 — Mayfield — 8-10 — 5-7 — 1-2 — .46838l 12 — Fulton County — 7-10 — 6-6 — 3-5 — .41661; 13 — Christian Fellowship — 5-9 — 4-6 — 0-0 — .35601; 14 — Fulton City — 1-17 — 1-10 — 0-7 — .29680; 15 — Community Christian Academy — 1-11 — 1-10 — 0-2 — .26983
KHSAA BASEBALL RPI
23 — McCracken County; 46 — Paducah Tilghman; 71 — Graves County; 72 — Marshall County; 86 — Carlisle County; 89 — St. Mary; 112 — Murray; 122 — Ballard Memorial; 129 — Calloway County; 139 — Hickman County; 153 — Mayfield; 197 — Fulton County; 224 — Christian Fellowship; 245 — Fulton City; 254 — Community Christian Academy
KHSAA TOP 50 STAT LEADERS
(only teams having no more than two (2) missing stat reports at compilation time are included)
TOP 50 BATTING AVERAGE
9 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 19 games — .552; 10 — Brady Fletcher — CFS — 13 games — .552; 49 — Luke Jackson — Fulton County — 16 games — .469
TOP 50 HOME RUNS
41 — Keaton Overstreet — Ballard Memorial — 22 games — 4 home runs
TOP 50 HITS
39 — Koltyn Perez — Carlisle County — 25 games — 35 hits
TOP 50 DOUBLES
45 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 19 games — 9 doubles
TOP 50 TRIPLES
5 — Brady Fletcher — CFS — 13 games — 5 triples; 6 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 19 games — 5 triples; 17 — Nate Lang — McCracken County — 28 games — 4 triplesl 18 — Landre Smiles — St. Mary — 20 games — 4 triples; 50 — Gunner Massey — Tilghman — 21 games — 3 triples
TOP 50 SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
10 — Brady Fletcher — CFS — 13 games — 1.034%; 11 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 19 games — 0.983%
TOP 50 RBI
1 — Keaton Overstreet — Ballard Memorial — 22 games — 48 RBI; 23 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 19 games — 30 RBI
TOP 50 STOLEN BASES
49 — Luke Jackson — Fulton County — 16 games — 21/22 stolen bases
TOP 50 EARNED RUN AVERAGE
10 — Konnor Myatt — Ballard Memorial — 9 games — 0.54; 28 — Hayden Alexander — Graves County — 10 games — 1.04; 49 — Zach Sims — McCracken County — 8 games — 1.22
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
21 — Hayden Alexander — Graves County — 10 games — 64 Ks; 47 — Levin East — Tilghman — 8 games — 56 Ks; 49 — Konnor Myatt — Ballard Memorial — 9 games — 55 Ks; 50 — Jarren Bruer — Carlisle County — 8 — 55 Ks
TOP 50 WINS
27 — Zach Sims — McCracken County — 8 games — 5-1; 28 — Luke Heath — St. Mary — 9 games — 5-1-1; 33 — Drake Defreitas — Graves County — 8 games — 5-2; 34 — Carter McKinney — Marshall County — 8 games — 5-2; 40 — Tyler Chapman — McCracken County — 8 games — 5-0
TOP 50 SAVES
34 — Chase Hayden — Marshall County — 5 games — 2 saves; 39 — Miller Green — McCracken County — 7 games — 2 saves; 40 — Carson Garner — Murray — 9 games — 2 saves
TOP 50 INNINGS PITCHED
27 — Carter McKinney — Marshall County — 8 games — 43.1 IP
TOP 50 TEAM BATTING AVERAGE
13 — St. Mary — 20 games — .357 — 532 at-bats — 190 hits
TOP 50 TEAM RUNS
33 — St. Mary — 20 games — 188 runs
TOP 50 TEAM TRIPLES
2 — St. Mary — 20 games — 18 triples; 42 — Paducah Tilghman — 21 games — 7 triples; 43 — McCracken County — 28 games — 7 triples; 46 — Graves County — 24 games — 7 triples
TOP 50 TEAM HOME RUNS
29 — Carlisle County — 25 games — 9 HR; 39 — St. Mary — 20 games — 8 HR
TOP 50 TEAM RBI
33 — St. Mary — 20 games — 150 RBI
TOP 50 TEAM STOLEN BASES
30 — Paducah Tilghman — 21 games — 91/105 stolen bases
TOP 50 TEAM EARNED RUN AVERAGE
3 — Paducah Tilghman — 21 games — 1.72 ERA — 130 IP; 10 — McCracken County — 28 games — 2.14 ERA — 196 IP; 11 — Ballard Memorial — 25 games — 2.18 ERA — 154 IP
TOP 50 TEAM STRIKEOUTS
12 — McCracken County — 28 games — 212 Ks — 196 IP; 43 — Marshall County — 24 games — 184 Ks — 155.2 IP
TEAMS NOT PARTICIPATING — Hickman County
FIRST REGION RPI SOFTBALL
RANK — SCHOOL — RECORD — REGION — DISTRICT — RPI
1 — McCracken County — 21-3 — 8-0 — 1-0 — .67198; 2 — Ballard Memorial — 17-4 — 11-1 — 5-0 — .60524; 3 — Marshall County — 13-12 — 6-7 — 3-2 — .53903; 4 — Paducah Tilghman — 15-9 — 7-4 — 1-1 — .52772; 5 — Graves County — 9-11 — 7-6 — 2-2 — .51657; 6 — Calloway County — 10-10 — 9-1 — 6-0 — .51269; 7 — Carlisle County — 14-10 — 13-5 — 7-0 — .49634; 8 — Murray — 8-10 — 6-7 — 2-3 — .47356; 9 — Hickman County — 10-13 — 7-7 — 4-2 — .43867; 10 — Community Christian Academy — 6-8 — 4-8 — 0-1 — .42444; 11 — Christian Fellowship — 8-8 — 4-8 — 0-6 --.41206; 12 — Mayfield — 4-16 — 2-13 — 0-5 — .39330; 13 — Fulton County — 3-16 — 2-10 — 2-5 — .34665; 14 — Fulton City — 0-13 — 0-9 — 0-6 — .26798
KHSAA SOFTBALL RPI
8 — McCracken County; 28 — Ballard Memorial; 86 — Marshall County; 96 — Paducah Tilghman; 105 — Graves County; 108 — Calloway County; 127 — Carlisle County; 147 — Murray; 170 — Hickman County; 184 — Community Christian Academy; 191 — Christian Fellowship; 201 — Mayfield; 227 — Fulton County; 250 — Fulton City
KHSAA TOP 50 STAT LEADERS
(only teams having no more than two (2) missing stat reports at compilation time are included)
TOP 50 BATTING AVERAGE
1 — Jayden Jackson — CFS — 16 games — .731; 13 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 17 games — .620; 18 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 18 games — .607
TOP 50 HOME RUNS
27 — Annie White — McCracken County — 23 games — 8 HR
TOP 50 HITS
41 — Ellie Shoulders — McCracken County — 23 games — 40 hits
TOP 50 DOUBLES
29 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 18 games — 11 doubles
TOP 50 TRIPLES
13 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 17 games — 6 triples; 22 — Kylie Chapman — Murray — 16 games — 5 triples; 38 — Anistyn Thomas — Tilghman — 21 games — 5 triples
TOP 50 BASE ON BALLS
13 — KG Walker — McCracken County — 23 games — 19 walks; 32 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 23 games — 17 walks
TOP 50 SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
8 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 18 games — 1.232%; 18 — Jayden Jackson — CFS — 16 games — 1.135%; 22 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 17 games — 1.080%; 30 — Annie White — McCracken County — 23 games — 1.029%
TOP 50 RBI
4 — Annie White — McCracken County — 23 games — 48 RBI; 47 — Ally Hutchins — McCracken County — 23 games — 33 RBI
TOP 50 RUNS
35 — MiKaela Coburn — McCracken County — 22 games — 37 runs; 40 — Cate Hurley — McCracken County — 22 games — 37 runs
TOP 50 STOLEN BASES
9 — MiKaela Coburn — McCracken County — 22 games — 31/35 stolen bases; 14 — Audreya White — Tilghman — 21 games — 28/29 stolen bases; 28 — Adrienne Romain — Tilghman — 20 games — 23/25 stolen bases; 40 — Ellie Shoulders — McCracken County — 23 games — 21/24 stolen bases; 44 — Jayden Jackson — CFS — 16 games — 20/20 stolen bases
TOP 50 EARNED RUN AVERAGE
15 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 21 games — 1.26 ERA
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
8 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 21 games — 201 Ks — 133 IP; 29 — Kylie Chapman — Murray — 14 games — 139 Ks — 88.1 IP; 31 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 17 games — 137 Ks — 103.1 IP; 41 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 21 games — 121 Ks — 102.1 IP
TOP 50 WINS
6 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 21 games — 17-4
TOP 50 INNINGS PITCHED
8 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 21 games — 133 IP; 14 — Blair Byassee — Hickman County — 18 games — 127.2 IP; 44 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 17 games — 103.1 IP; 45 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 21 games — 102.1 IP
TOP 50 TEAM BATTING AVERAGE
5 — Christian Fellowship — 16 games — .426 — 380 at-bats — 162 hits; 11 — McCracken County — 23 games — .410 — 629 at-bats — 258 hits
TOP 50 TEAM RUNS
11 — McCracken County — 23 games — 239 runs
TOP 50 TEAM HITS
16 — McCracken County — 23 games — 258 hits; 22 — Marshall County — 25 games — 252 hits
TOP 50 TEAM DOUBLES
36 — Hickman County — 22 games — 48 doubles; 37 — Marshall County — 25 games — 48 doubles; 50 — McCracken County — 23 games — 43 doubles
TOP 50 TEAM TRIPLES
12 — Paducah Tilghman — 21 games — 16 triples; 35 — Murray — 17 games — 13 triples; 38 — Marshall County — 25 games — 12 triples
TOP 50 TEAM HOME RUNS
5 — McCracken County — 23 games — 33 home runs
9 — McCracken County — 23 games — 216 RBI
TOP 50 TEAM STOLEN BASES
3 — Paducah Tilghman — 21 games — 127/139 stolen bases; 14 — McCracken County — 23 games — 107/116 stolen bases
TOP 50 TEAM EARNED RUN AVERAGE
5 — Ballard Memorial — 21 games — 1.31; 46 — Hickman County — 22 games — 2.86
TOP 50 TEAM STRIKEOUTS
17 — Ballard Memorial — 21 games — 201 Ks — 134 IP
TEAMS NOT PARTICIPATING — Fulton County, Graves County
