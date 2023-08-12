Here is a list of upcoming high school athletic events during the First Region for the weekend and next week:
BOYS SOCCER
McCracken County vs. Tates Creek (FCPS Soccer Showcase)
Murray vs. University Heights
Murray vs. Webster County
St. Mary at Graves County
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Paducah Tilghman
Murray at Mayfield (First Region All “A” Classic)
Calloway County at Paducah Tilghman
Henderson County at McCracken County
Marshall County at Graves County
Calloway County at Marshall County
McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman
St. Mary vs. TBA (First Region All “A” Classic)
Trinity (Louisville) at Marshall County
Calloway County at Apollo
Calloway County at Owensboro
Bowling Green at Marshall County
Warren Central at McCracken County
GIRLS SOCCER
Murray at Daviess County (DC Classic)
Marshall County vs. Boyle County (DC Classic)
McCracken County vs. Owensboro Catholic (DC Classic)
Murray vs. South Warren (DC Classic)
McCracken County vs. South Warren (DC Classic)
Calloway County vs. Hopkins County Central (Kentucky 2A — Section 1)
Marshall County at Owensboro Catholic
Paducah Tilghman at Owensboro
St. Mary at Graves County
Murray at Mayfield (First Region All “A” Classic)
Marshall County at Graves County
Paducah Tilghman at Calloway County
McCracken County at St. Mary
St. Mary vs. TBA (First Region All “A” Classic)
Paducah Tilghman at Trigg County (Kentucky 2A — Section 1)
Calloway County at Marshall County
McCracken County vs. Cumberland Gap, TN (Smoky Mountain Cup)
McCracken County vs. Chattanooga (Smoky Mountain Cup)
Henderson County at Marshall County
VOLLEYBALL
Calloway County at Carlisle County
Community Christian Academy at Murray
Livingston Central at Hickman County
Marshall County at Mayfield
Ballard Memorial at Carlisle County
Mayfield at Calloway County
Fulton County at Paducah Tilghman
Ballard Memorial at Community Christian Academy
Graves County at Marshall County
Fulton County at Mayfield
McCracken County at St. Mary
Murray at Paducah Tilghman
Paducah Tilghman vs. Daviess County (Apollo Summer Slam)
Paducah Tilghman vs. Grayson County (Apollo Summer Slam)
St. Mary at Community Christian Academy
Paducah Tilghman vs. Central Hardin (Apollo Summer Slam)
Murray at Heritage Christian
McCracken County vs. Logan County
McCracken County vs. Bowling Green
FOOTBALL
Graves County at Mayfield
Marshall County at Bethlehem
South Fulton at Ballard Memorial
Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County
Calloway County vs. Harrison County
