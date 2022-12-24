The First and Second Regions will kick off the final week of 2022 with an action-packed week of travel and tournaments. Teams from the West Kentucky area will battle on the court from Tuesday until Friday night before celebrating the new year and the second half of the basketball season.
Tuesday, December 27DOT Foods Christmas Classic at Dyersburg, TN
Graves County vs. Ripley (TN)
Kelly Holiday Classic at Bourbon County
Lyon County vs. Harrison County
Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County-Scottsville
Calloway County vs. Barren County
Marshall County vs. Red Boiling Springs (TN)
Wednesday, December 28DOT Foods Christmas Classic at Dyersburg, TN
KSA Events Holiday Classic at Orlando, FL
Crittenden County vs. TBA
Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County-Scottsville
Marlin Classic at Panama City, FL
Trigg County vs. Mitchell County (GA)
Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central
McCracken County vs. Bowling Green
McCracken County vs. Ryle
Thursday, December 29DOT Foods Christmas Classic at Dyersburg, TN
KSA Events Holiday Classic at Orlando, FL
Crittenden County vs. TBA
Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County-Scottsville
Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic at Murray
Mayfield vs. Clarksville (TN)
Livingston Central vs. Muhlenberg County
Paducah Tilghman vs. Caldwell County
McCracken County vs. Franklin-Simpson
Friday, December 30KSA Events Holiday Classic at Orlando, FL
Crittenden County vs. TBA
Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County-Scottsville
Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic at Murray
Livingston Central vs. TBA
