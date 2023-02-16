Lone Oak Baseball/Softball
Lone Oak Youth Baseball and Softball Association will be holding registration for the 2023 season on February 25 and March 4 in the Lone Oak Ballpark Boardroom from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. All new players and players returning to the player draft need to register. We have age groups from 4 years old up through High School. Fees are $55 for 4-year-old Teeball, $65 for 5-6 year-old Teeball, and $75 for Baseball and Softball. Online registration is available at www.LOYBSA.org. For specific information, call 270.554.2959 and leave a message. Visit us on Facebook. Search for Lone Oak Youth Baseball and Softball Association.
