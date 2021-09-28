Paxton Park will host their annual Charity Golf Scramble Benefiting Paxton Park and Junior Golf on Friday, Oct. 29.
The event will be hosted by PGA Champions Tour professionals Russ Cochran and Kenny Perry and PGA Tour caddie Freddie Sanders.
Entry fee is $600 per team and entry forms are available in the Pro Shop.
This event is limited to the first 30 paid teams.
Call the Pro Shop at 270-444-9514 or email the Park at playgolf@paxtonpark.com if you are interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.