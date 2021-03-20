Unselfishness the name of the game for Vikings' starters

Playing with the same group of guys for most of your life is something that rarely happens in sports.
For the St. Mary Vikings senior starting five, that is exactly how it has been.
They have played basketball together since most of them were 5 years old, and this group has put up amazing numbers in their time on the Vikings’ varsity squad.
Parker MacCauley, Bryce Haas, Jack Bell, Michael Lurtz and Colin Hrdlicka have accounted for roughly 80% of St. Mary’s points this season.
To go even further back since Bell played as a freshman, these five young men are responsible for 42% of the Vikings’ points in four years.
They know each other so well on and off the court that what they do has become natural.
“We could probably go out there with our eyes closed and I know where everyone is on the court,” MacCauley said. “They would know where I am as well. Playing together for that long, it makes it really easy because we know how each other play and we each know our role.”
Bell played as a freshman and put up 116 points in his first season. He has been consistent in his points in his four years and said that the group he plays with is so unselfish it makes him better.
“Our whole team plays pretty unselfishly,” Bell said. “If I’m open on the 3-point line, I can count on them to pass it to me so I can get an open shot. That’s what makes us unselfish.”
The leading scorer for the team this year, MacCauley (18.8 points per game), scored over 800 career points in just three seasons after not scoring his freshman year.
Head coach Chase Denson said that his starting five have done a lot in the way of scoring this season.
That being said, he made the point that everyone knows what their role is on the court and that was what made them so good.
The 3-point shot was an important part of St. Mary basketball this season.
The Vikings attempted almost 500 3-point shots this season.
Bell (53-for-139), Lurtz (31-for-89) and MacCauley (43-for-139) made a majority of the 3-point baskets for the Vikings this season, and that’s because of the familiarity of where everyone will be on the court at a certain time.
“It’s easy to know where they are going to be,” Lurtz said. “I can always count on them to get buckets. I give them the ball, but I can count on them to feed me too.”
This group of five has had two coaches in their time on the court. Current Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet coached these five up until their junior year and then Denson came in as the new coach.
Going through a coaching change can be hard, but this group stuck together and continued to get better as time went on.
“Obviously, it’s been a great class not just on the court but off the court as well,” Denson said. “They are great kids. They get along really well, and it shows through the chemistry on the court reflects their chemistry off the court.”
Denson said that this group had one major thing that made them so successful in their time as St. Mary Vikings.
“They didn’t care who got the glory,” Denson said. “We had some guys with really big games. Parker had an All-Purchase type season for us. There were games, though, where Jack would be the player. We had games where Colin would step up big and games where Bryce had big nights, and same thing with Mike (Lurtz). They didn’t care, they just wanted to come out and compete and win.”
This starting five played their final home game against Fulton County on March 11, a 60-30 victory.
After that game, it was an amazing thing to see the reaction that the fans had for the players as they walked off the court. There were tears and hugs everywhere at the realization that these five seniors had played their last game in a gym where they had so many memories.
“The big thing for me was to play varsity minutes from a young age,” Haas said. “Freshman year, you get thrown to the animals and it’s a lot of fun. You get to build relationships with people like Chase and these guys. At other schools, you may not be playing varsity minutes until you are a junior. We have known Chase since our middle school years, and we have all grown super close with him. We are going to miss him a lot.”
MacCauley said that one thing he would take away from his final year is showing people that St. Mary has a good basketball team.
“The thing that is fun for us is being the underdog a little bit,” MacCauley said. “We liked going out and people not knowing what to expect from us this year. We knew what we had on the table, we knew we were going to be a good team and we knew we would beat a lot of good teams this year. It was fun going out and shocking a few people.”
The Vikings’ season ended with a 74-55 loss to Paducah Tilghman on March 13 in the district tournament, as they finished with a 13-14 record. Despite the season ending, another season will start for these five as they all will play baseball this spring for St. Mary. So their time together isn’t quite over yet.
