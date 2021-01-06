Union pushes past host Caldwell 40-26

PRINCETON — With the start of the season pushed forward to Jan. 4 — more than a month later than normal — some teams may have had a hard time coming out of the game in late-season form.
Caldwell County had one of those opening nights, and visiting Union County adjusted after the first quarter to a fast-paced offense, pushing past the Lady Tigers 40-26 on Monday.
After taking a 7-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, Caldwell County was held to six points in the second quarter and two in the third, while the Lady Braves scored 11 and 13 in those quarters, respectively.
After Union County took a 16-10 lead with 2:16 left in the first half on a basket from Raelle Bivin, Caldwell closed out the half with a basket from AJ Hollowell and a free throw from Parris Gray to narrow the gap.
The Lady Braves scored the first six points of the second half on a basket from Mati Hagan and back-to-back steals to the hoop from Madison Morris.
Majah Hollowell put in the only third-period points for Caldwell County on two free throws from Majah Hollowell before Union closed out the quarter with seven unanswered points on a basket from Hagan, a 3-pointer by Amelia Mackey and a layup from Morris.
Morris led all scorers with 14 points, while Hagan, Bivin and Reese Hagan each put in six.
Majah Hollowell led the Lady Tiers with nine points, while Jacey Jaggers — playing in her first game since being injured last season — added five points and Morgan McDaniels had four.
UNION COUNTY (40) — Kramer Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Madison Morris 5 4-4 14, Mati Hagan 3 0-0 6, Amelia Mackey 1 0-0 3, Raelle Bivin 3 0-0 6, Reese Hagan 2 0-0 6, Jralee Roberson 1 3-4 5, Maggie Hibbs 0 0-0 0. Total 15 7-8 40.
CALDWELL COUNTY (26) — Majah Hollowell 3 2-2 9, Morgan McDaniels 1 2-4 4, Jacey Haggers 2 1-4 5, Karsyn Parker 0 1-2 1, Parris Gray 1 1-2 3, Brylee Butts 0 0-0 0, Katy Smiley 0 0-0 0, AJ Hollowell 2 0-0 4, Presley McKinney 0 0-0 0. Total 9 7-14 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.