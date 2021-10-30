Unfrosted persimmons ripen, feed critters anyway

Hanging out by a persimmon tree can be like maintaining a vigil around wildlife’s version of an ice cream stand.
Survival itself usually does not hang on the availability of persimmons, but many critters show a spirited preference for the tree’s produce if only as a treat or dessert.
The persimmon tree, Diospyras virginiana, is a native hardwood here, and we could underscore that hardwood thing. A member of the ebony family, the persimmon’s wood is extremely dense and hard. Among other things, persimmon wood has been used for golf club heads; it makes ultra-hard whacking implements.
The persimmon is recognizable for its dark gray bark, which grows into a pattern of squarish blocks with deep furrows between them. The leaves are simple and alternate on the stems, dark green in summer and fading into a pale-yellow green before dropping in the autumn. They are not much for vibrant fall color.
Shape of the typical persimmon tree is oval, growing most often to 35 to 60 feet tall. Kentucky’s state champion persimmon is a designated tree in Ballard County that has topped 75 feet in height.
Most attention for these trees, however, goes to their fruit. Grown only on female trees (they are diecious), these persimmon fruits are round to oval, usually 1-1½ inches long and yellow to pinkish orange in color.
Persimmons typically ripen in October. When they ripen, they are regarded as delicious by humans as well as a wide variety of wildlife.
One source notes that the fruit is “highly unpleasant before ripening.” That borders on understatement. It is fairly laughable when unripened persimmons are tasted, but it is more humorous to the observer than the human that samples the flavor.
Green or unripened persimmons contain high concentrations of tannic acid, tannins, which give the prematurely sampled fruit a strong astringent effect. It is quite bitter, pucker-your-mouth-inside-out bitter.
Wildlife species typically can handle more tannins than can people, for instance, willingly eating acorns that humans cannot endure without considerable blanching efforts. Even so, wild critters typically do not mess with green persimmons. They pass them up until they ripen.
The long-established directive for people interested in persimmons is to wait until after the first frost, a development that hurries along the ripening process. It is usually sound logic to wait until the skin of the fruit begins to wrinkle before trying to eat persimmons.
It is true that the smooth, rounded fruits are almost always pucker traps. If they look good, they probably don’t taste that way. Ugly persimmons are the palatable ones. When they get wrinkly and begin to turn dark, sketchy colors on the exterior, the inside is probably sweetened up as the tannic acid has faded.
Deer hunters can do worse to hunt around a bountiful persimmon tree because whitetails are drawn to the fruit. One tree that I have in mind has attracted and fed deer, raccoons, ‘possums, skunks, squirrels, coyotes and groundhogs as well as various birds while I sat nearby. Most of those enjoy the fallen fruits, but raccoons often have climbed up into the upper branches, picked and eaten the ripest fruits there.
There is a wrinkle in this, however. In years when we do not get an early frost, persimmons apparently will not wait for freezing temperatures. Last year, by the time we got a decent frost in early November, the persimmons were all but gone.
Seemingly there is a ripening trigger that is related to the photo period, the daily length of sunlight. In practice, when it gets late enough, frost or no frost, those fruits soften and fall off the trees. And once they are on the ground, no wildlife cares that the temperature has not dipped to 32 degrees. The persimmons have sweetened up, and they get eaten right away.
This year is looking similar on the forthcoming frost, temperatures running slightly to well above average. Earlier this week I visited a tree stand I had set up near a persimmon tree where I had seen deer foraging last year. There was one persimmon, a single lone fruit, still hanging from an upper branch.
Time and possibly persimmons wait for no man.
•••
With October winding to a close (how is that possible already?), some hunting seasons are doing likewise.
Friday was the final day of Kentucky’s early fall shotgun season for taking wild turkeys of either sex. It was the first of two week-long fall shotgun hunts for gobblers or hens. The second, late fall season is Dec. 4-10.
The first and by far the longest of Kentucky’s mourning dove hunting season segments ended on Tuesday of this week. That was the Sept. 1-Oct. 26 stretch of dove hunting.
The vast majority of all dove hunting takes places within the first couple of weeks of the season, especially on the traditional Sept. 1 opening day and the first weekend or two. However, any dove hunting specialists out there can have at it over a course of 90 hunting days. Second and third season segments are offered Nov. 25-Dec. 5 and Dec. 18-Jan. 9.
Another marathon season closes Sunday. Oct. 31 brings the end of Kentucky’s bullfrog hunting, fishing, gigging and/or grabbing season. It is likely that few people have been pursuing these amphibians in recent cooler weather, but there is one more night of this option.
Much more the spring and summer endeavor, bullfrogging has been “in” across Kentucky since May 21.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
