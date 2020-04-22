It wasn’t a typical senior night celebration.
But as the Monday sun was setting, a long line of cars — full of student-athletes and their families — began to snake through the campus of McCracken County High School.
Waiting for them: a fully-lit athletic complex, with spring coaching staffs and sports boosters cheering the motorcade as it passed through a directed route.
Called “Under the Lights,” it’s unprecedented territory, where a crisis (namely the coronavirus) bred some creativity — a safe way to enjoy the company of others, while showering appreciation on those who were bound to receive some throughout this sports calendar, but hadn’t, couldn’t and wouldn’t, due to cancellations.
“We just have to continue to be positive for them,” Mustangs athletic director Geno Miller noted. “Just channel it through our head coaches. Keep sending out those words of encouragement. Constantly reminding them how much we care about them. Just stay positive, and make the most of the situation.
“It is what it is. We all hate it. But at the end of the day, you’ve just got to look for the end result and the positive, and hope that it gets here soon.”
The ad-hoc admiration had some apropos, as the KHSAA announced on Tuesday it was nixing the 2020 KHSAA Sweet 16 boys and girls basketball state tournaments, as well as what remained of a chance at a 2020 spring sports season and its respective championships (tennis, baseball, track and field, fishing, e-sports, softball).
And it didn’t go unnoticed.
“I think we’re very thankful that we got to have at least this,” noted McCracken senior softballer Emma Ballard. “It’s better than nothing. It’s kind of a bittersweet moment, and I think we all got a little emotional from it.”
Perhaps an unintended side effect: proximity awareness.
In high school, the spring sports season can easily be cordoned off into separate groups: baseballers over here, softballers over there, tennis and track, over this way. The amount of travel can be inordinate, and one might not see other classmates on a regular basis.
Seeing several hundred cars in a procession brought some perspective.
“It kind of connects us all, now that we’re going through the same thing,” Ballard added. “We’re here for each other, even though we’re not playing the same sport.”
Fellow senior Mary Beavers agreed.
“Going to school with 2,000 people, and to see how many people showed up?” Beavers said. “It shows how close we are. How close we are as a school and as a community, and that they all came out here to support us.”
