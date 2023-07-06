Perhaps none of the seven members of Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class comes to Lexington with higher expectations than DJ Wagner.
The blue-chip five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American has been on Kentucky fan’s radar for years, given his connections to head coach John Calipari, as his father, Dajuan Wagner, stared for the hall of fame coach at Memphis.
With notoriety comes high expectations that can lead to heavy pressure on incoming freshman, but so far, the 6-foot-3 guard, who has been on campus for multiple weeks, has been adjusting to the spotlight just fine.
“I never even look at it as pressure,” Wagner said during his first press conference as a Wildcat on Wednesday. “I’m just having fun out there, just doing something I love to do.”
Wagner comes to Lexington with a reputation as someone you want with the ball in his hands during the game’s biggest moments.
That was showcased in the McDonald’s All-American Game, which saw him take co-MVP honors after he led his team to a comeback victory by scoring 19 points, all of which came in the second half. His highlights included a corner three-pointer to cut the West lead to three, and a steal and transition dunk making it a one-point game. He also iced the game with a pair of free throws.
His ability to create big plays is why he’ll be under strong consideration to run the point, but some think he could be a better fit playing off the ball.
“Wagner is a proven and versatile scorer, with numerous weapons at his disposal. He’s also an elite competitor who plays hard, has a way of raising the level of those around him,” 247 sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report of Wagner in July 2022. “He plays in constant attack mode, accelerates right at his defender while mixing in some shake and shiftiness, scores around the rim with both hands, and is a legitimate threat to create his own shot at all three-levels. He’s not a true point guard, and yet has needed the ball in his hands to be effective to this point in his career, as he’s been the focal point of almost every environment he’s been in to date
“There’s no denying that he’s going to have to shoot the ball from long-range at a higher rate,” Finkelstein wrote.
While many players come to school with a strong preference, Wagner is willing to play whatever position or role Calipari sees fit.
“We have a coach. Whatever my team needs me to do, that’s the position I’m going to play,” Wagner said. “I feel like that’s how it is for all of us. There isn’t really a specific position that anybody is going to play. We’re all just going to try to play different roles to the best of our abilities.”
The starting point guard spot will likely belong to Wagner or fellow five-star freshman Robert Dillingham, who is better known for his deep shooting range.
Dillingham, Wagner and the rest of the new commits have grown close as they’ve practiced together the past few weeks in Lexington.
“It’s been good,” Wagner said of playing with Dillingham. “He’s a great player. “We definitely play off each other well.”
The experience of his father, who knows Calipari as well as anyone, and grandfather, Milt Wagner, who was a star at Louisville, should help Wagner adjust to playing on a Calipari-led team.
“My people, my support system, definitely help me a lot with just reminding me that I’m doing something I love to do and just to keep having fun no matter what,” Wagner said.
“I’ll never really try to get into, ‘Oh, I got to play this way. Or there’s going to be a lot of people at this game,’ Wagner said. “No, I’m just having fun out there. So I don’t even look at it as pressure.”
