LEXINGTON — Kentucky won’t be playing in the Big 12-SEC Challenge this season.
The team’s contest against Texas set for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID. Protocols and activities within the team camp have been paused for 48 hours.
The decision was made because of a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.
The Wildcats are coming off a 70-59 loss to Alabama and have lost four of their past five games.
Kentucky is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday night at Missouri.
