LEXINGTON — Despite a shaky first half from its passing offense, Kentucky cruised to a 44-14 opening-week win over Ball State at Kroger Field on Saturday.
“We’re always going to respect and enjoy and appreciate any victory — certainly one where you won by quite a bit,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “As I told the team, we’re going to get a lot better between Week 1 and Week 2. Everybody talks about how that is the most improvement you make each year, and I hope that’s the case this week. I know we’re going to go to work and look to improve and look to build off the good things we did in the areas where we fell short. We’ve got to address them and get better.”
Devin Leary was just 8-for-20 passing in his first half as a Wildcat, going for 144 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, but in the second half, he was much better as he went 10-for-11 for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Overall, Leary finished his Wildcat debut completing 18-for-31 passes with 241 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“I think, first game, guys are excited,” Leary said of his Kentucky debut. “First time going up against a different defense and so long going through camp, a lot of new faces out on the field, but I think at the end of day, everyone was very excited. We kind of needed to refresh a little bit and take a deep breath before every play and just make sure we were doing our job.
“At times, guys wanted to do a lot more than what was asked of them to do, and starting with myself, I need to be better. I need to make sure that everyone is confident in the play, confident in the huddle, break the huddle and just make sure everyone’s on the right page. So we’ll get back to the drawing board. We’ll definitely learn from our mistakes, but at the end of the day, we’re going to celebrate the win because it’s hard to win, so I’m really proud of this team.”
Offensive coordinator Liam Coen shared a similar thought process.
“I think he started off pretty hot,” Coen said of Leary. “Maybe missed a few throws that he’s been accustomed to making. It’s his first game operating off a wristband and sometimes you can kind of lose sight of the play or call the wrong play and then you start to kind of second guess yourself. At the end of the day, I thought, he didn’t hurt us. It’s his first game back in a long time and so I was just glad to see him having fun playing football again.”
Ray Davis ran for 112 yards, averaged eight yards per carry and scored two touchdowns in his Wildcats debut to lead a Kentucky rushing attack that ran for 116 yards.
“It was exciting, but all props go to my O-Line,” Davis said. “The reason why I ended up in the end zone is because of those five guys and if I’m blessed to keep ending up in the end zone, it is going to be because of those five guys.”
Stoops was pleased to see the Vanderbilt transfer get off to a quick start with UK.
“I thought he had some really impressive runs and not always the longer ones,” Stoops said of Davis. “I thought he gave us a nice dimension. They had some guys dropping down the hole, they’re physical, they got guys in position and he made a couple of guys miss and just getting those extra four, five, six, seven, 10 yards, sometimes is a big deal.”
Neither team escaped the contest without injury scares. Kentucky starting left guard Kenneth Horsey was helped off the field in the second quarter and then departed on a cart. He did not return in the second half and was replaced by Dylan Ray. Ball State lost starting middle linebacker Clayton Coll, who was carted off the field late in the first half.
There was no update provided on Horsey after the game.
Despite a 44-yard Leary completion to Dane Key on the season’s first play from scrimmage, UK was forced to settle for an Alex Raynor 41-yard field goal on its game-opening drive. Ball State answered two drives later with a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Layne Hatcher to take a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.
Kentucky responded promptly with Leary completing four straight passes to open the second quarter, moving UK deep into Ball State territory. Davis scored on a 2-yard run, putting UK back in front 10-7.
Ball State drove into UK territory following the Davis touchdown, but the Wildcats’ defense came through with seven points of its own as Alex Afari delivered a massive hit on Cardinal tight end Tanner Koziol, and Jalen Geiger, who missed the final 10 games of the 2022 season with a knee injury, scooped up the loose ball and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown and 17-7 lead.
“It means everything to me,” Geiger said of his scoop and score. “It was a surreal moment just out there running. Just the whole thing is surreal, just playing football again, all the rehab I did to get back to this moment — it was good for me to make a play.”
Following Leary’s interception to Tyler “Red” Potts, Ball State had a chance to cut the lead before the half, but Kentucky’s defense answered back. The Cats forced a turnover of its own as cornerback Maxwell Hairston poked the ball free from Cardinal wide receiver Malcolm Gillie and Jordan Lovett recovered it, giving UK the ball back at the Ball State 31-yard-line and setting up Raynor’s 46-yard field goal.
Raynor knocked through a second 46-yard field goal as the first half expired, giving UK a 23-7 lead at intermission.
UK’s offense opened the second half with a five-play touchdown drive capped off with a 6-yard Leary touchdown pass to Key to extend the lead to 30-7.
Ball State answered with a touchdown of its own as Kadin Semonza, in for a struggling Hatcher, tossed a 5-yard touchdown to Ty Robinson, cutting UK’s lead to 30-14 with 42 seconds left in third quarter. The Wildcats’ special teams unit answered immediately when Barion Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to make it 37-14.
“He wants that ball and he wants to go score,” Stoops said of Brown’s touchdown. “That was good for him and good for us.”
Kentucky held Ball State off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter as UK’s defense turned the Cardinals away on 4th-and-goal, and Octavious Oxendine blocked a Jackson Courville field-goal attempt. Meanwhile, Davis ran in a 30-yard touchdown with six seconds left to give UK a 30-point victory.
“We need as much work as humanly possible,” Coen said of the late offensive drive. “Now, you got to be careful about some of the calls you’re making in that situation in order to keep guys out of harm’s way a little bit, but we need the work. We need live reps.”
Kentucky (1-0) will be back in action next week when it hosts in-state foe Eastern Kentucky.
