LEXINGTON — Despite a shaky first half from its passing offense, Kentucky cruised to a 44-14 opening-week win over Ball State at Kroger Field on Saturday.

“We’re always going to respect and enjoy and appreciate any victory — certainly one where you won by quite a bit,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “As I told the team, we’re going to get a lot better between Week 1 and Week 2. Everybody talks about how that is the most improvement you make each year, and I hope that’s the case this week. I know we’re going to go to work and look to improve and look to build off the good things we did in the areas where we fell short. We’ve got to address them and get better.”

