Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Strong thunderstorms developing later in the day. Damaging winds with some storms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.