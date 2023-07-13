Kentucky Basketball

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Germany 81-73 Wednesday afternoon as their first game in the GLOBL JAM in Toronto.

 Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

TORONTO — A strong defensive effort, despite facing a much taller Germany squad, and standout performances from a trio of veterans helped Kentucky, representing Team USA, win its GLOBL JAM opener 81-73 Wednesday afternoon at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“It was a good first game for us against a good team,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “One of their players walked out and said we want to see you Sunday (in the gold medal game). I said let’s do it. Will we redo it? Let’s go. That means we’re there.”

