The pipeline from Radcliff to Lexington continues to produce.
Jordan Lovett, a defensive back out of North Hardin High School, committed to the University of Kentucky football program during Kentucky Sports Radio’s Wednesday program. Lovett became the second recruit from North Hardin to commit to UK this month and the school’s third to choose the Wildcats in about six months.
UK now has four in-state prospects committed as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Lovett joined current teammate La’Vell Wright, a running back; Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron; and Dekel Crowdus, a wide receiver at Frederick Douglass and the only four-star recruit so far committed to the Wildcats.
North Hardin star Octavious Oxendine, a four-star defensive lineman, signed with UK in December and enrolled at the school in January.
Both 247Sports and Rivals rate Lovett as a three-star prospect and a top-10 player in the state. He’s considered the No. 51 safety in the country by 247Sports. He picked Kentucky from a final seven consisting also of Louisville, Missouri, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Boston College and Georgia Tech.
His recruitment didn’t take off until his junior season, at the end of which he led the state with 15 interceptions in 14 games. Based on stats reported to MaxPreps, that total tied him for the third most in the country for the 2019 season.
UK is the only in-state school so far to secure a commitment from any native prospects. Jantzen Dunn, a South Warren standout, has committed to Ohio State, while Jack Dingle (Trinity), Michael Lunz (North Hardin) and Tristan Cox (Pulaski County) have committed to Cincinnati, Arkansas State and Purdue, respectively.
Jager Burton, the state’s No. 1 prospect and a four-star offensive line recruit, has not committed but announced Tuesday that he plans to enroll early wherever he goes. UK is among the schools he’s considering along with Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and Texas.
Out-of-state players Chauncey Magwood (wide receiver), Paul Rodriguez (offensive lineman), Kahlil Saunders (defensive end), Armond Scott (wide receiver) and David Wohlabaugh (offensive lineman) have also announced commitments to UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.