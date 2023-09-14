Kentucky’s 2022 defense finished as the 12th best in America in large part due to its ability to get off the field on third down, despite struggles creating turnovers.

The Wildcats allowed opposing offenses to convert on just 33.3% (57-for-171) of third downs. However, the team averaged just 1.3 takeaways per game, ranking 82nd in the country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In