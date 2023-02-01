LOUISVILLE — Bid farewell to Cardinal Stadium. Not the facility itself, just the name.
The University of Louisville announced Monday afternoon that the stadium will now be called L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium under a 20-year, $41.3 million naming rights deal that runs through 2042.
As part of the agreement, U of L will receive a $1.7 million payment during the 2023 fiscal year, with a 2% increase for each contract year. The final payment in 2042 will be $2,476,579. Opened in 1998 and renovated in 2010 and 2019, the stadium seats 60,800.
“We are proud to have the L&N name on the stadium as a visible sign of our commitment to the Louisville community and the university,” L&N CEO/President Chris Brown said in a statement. “L&N has been a long-standing partner with the university and ironically, the credit union had its start on the same site as the stadium in 1954.”
L&N Federal Credit Union also recently donated $2.25 million to the Cardinal Athletic Fund toward the building of Denny Crum Hall, which houses UofL athletes and other students and opened in September.
Papa John’s founder John Schnatter signed the original naming rights deal in 1996 and Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium remained the name until July 13, 2018, when it was shortened to “Cardinal Stadium” after Schnatter was accused of using a racial slur during a company conference call. UofL had been searching for a new benefactor since that time.
U of L and Schnatter agreed to a five-year, $9.5 million settlement in 2019. He was paid $1.5 million immediately and the remainder in $2 million installments over the next four years.
“We have been very strategic with how we chose our naming rights gift,” U o fL athletic director Josh Heard said in a statement. “We wanted an entity that was aligned with our mission statement and invested in the community and the university. We’ve found that and more with the L&N Federal Credit Union.”
SPRING GAME SET, SCHEDULE READY
Louisville’s first spring football intrasquad game under new coach Jeff Brohm has been set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21. The Cards’ full 2023 football schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Monday during a two-hour special — ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal — on the ACC Network.
