With only two weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s now or never to get those last few wins on the record. Some teams have been cruising right along getting win after win, while others have struggled in that category and are looking for their first or one of their first wins.
Paducah Tilghman (3-5)The Blue Tornado started the season off win a big win against McCracken County on the Mustangs home turf.
With a score of 35-27, Tilghman’s young talent at quarterback Jack James threw for 320 yards.
Since then the Tornado have had their high’s and low’s, losing three straight games after that season opener and a COVID-19 related loss. They were able to get back on track with a big win on the road at Trigg County 49-18 followed by a home win against Henry County, TN.
Most recently was loss to Union County at home where the scoreboard displayed zero points for both teams for the first three quarters of play. 40 points were scored in the fourth quarter between the teams but the Tornado came up short 21-19.
Remaining for Paducah Tilghman is two games on the road, first is a trip to Webster County (1-7), followed by Hopkinsville (4-4).
McCracken County (1-7)
The Mustangs season opening loss to Tilghman was not the start that McCracken County was looking for. From that point the Mustangs would suffer through three more losses before snagging their first win.
That win came against Marshall County with a final score of 45-13. Quarterback Pryor Lamb threw for 143 yards, completing 11 of his 18 passes. Jeremiah Hughes led the way in rushing yards with 153 yards on 14 carries.
Since then, McCracken County has yet to celebrate another win, losing three straight since then. With two games remaining, the Mustangs still have a chance to get their second and third wins. First will be a game on the road at Henderson County (5-3), followed by ending the season back on their home turf by hosting Owensboro (7-1).
Mayfield (8-0)With a record of 8-0, the Mayfield Cardinals hold one of the few perfect records left in Kentucky high school football. Only 11 teams in the state can boast having a perfect record, five of which come from Class 2A where Mayfield resides.
Two games stand in the way of the Cardinals finishing off the 2021 season with a perfect record.
They first must face Murray (5-2), at home followed by Madisonville-North Hopkins (3-5), on the road. The Last time Murray and Mayfield faced off in 2020, the game was decided after three overtime periods where Murray came out on top 28-21.
Graves County (6-2)The Eagles of Graves County have had an impressive season as well, with their only two losses coming in game one and their most recent game.
Those losses came against Mayfield in the season opener and Owensboro in their last home game of the season.
With games against Muhlenberg County (1-7) and Marshall County (2-6), Graves County looks to improve to 8-2 on the season.
Ballard Memorial (0-8)
Now is as good a time as any for the Bombers to get their first win. Their last home game of the season will be this Friday against Fort Campbell who also has yet to win this season also.
After taking on the Falcons, Ballard Memorial will travel to Muhlenberg County to finish off their season against the 1-7 Mustangs.
Marshall County (2-6)
The Marshals started off the season on a high note, with their first two games resulting in wins. Those wins came against Ballard Memorial 62-0 and Fulton County 46-6.
Since then Marshall County hasn’t had such luck, but has a chance to turn that luck around against Warren Central. In their history, the Dragons have dominated the series 5-0. Though they haven’t faced off since 2006, this year might be the best chance for the Marshals to break that streak as the Dragons hold a 0-7 record this season.
The final regular season game for Marshall County will be a home game hosting Graves County (6-2).
Fulton County (1-7)Fulton County’s one win came against Ballard Memorial on the road where they won 8-0 against the Bombers. The win came in the fourth week of play for the Pilots.
Lake County, TN (3-3), will be the next opponent for Fulton County when they host the Falcons at home, followed by their fifth and final home game against Murray (5-2).
Caldwell County (6-3)After a 3-4 season in 2020 with three COVID-19 cancellations, the Tigers turned things around in 2021, with a record of 6-3 and only one COVID cancellation which resulted in a win.
Unlike most other schools, Caldwell County only has one game remaining on their regular season schedule. They have a BYE this week and will finish up on the road at Trigg County (5-4).
Calloway County (3-5)The Lakers three wins came mid season against Fulton County 42-6, Marshall County 41-20 and Madisonville-North Hopkins 41-35. Calloway has lost their last two games, but look to turn things around as they finish the season on the road.
Logan County (6-3), will be the Lakers next opponent followed by a trip to Union County (7-1).
Murray (5-2)The Tigers season started a week after most due to a COVID-19 cancellation. Their first game was a win against Calloway County on the campus of Murray State University. They hosted their first home game against Trigg County which brought their second win of the season.
With only two losses against Union County 53-28 and most recently against Caldwell County 20-14, the Tigers have two more weeks to improve on their 5-2 record but that won’t come easy.
They will start off with a trip to undefeated Mayfield followed by what is more likely to be a win against Fulton County.
