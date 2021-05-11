DRAFFENVILLE — On Monday night, the McCracken County Mustangs accomplished a rare feat in their 16-8 victory over the Marshall County Marshals.
The duo of Ben Higdon and Grant Godwin hit grand slams in back-to-back innings to push the game out of reach early.
“I saw the ball well and I thought we had a great approach at the plate as a team and seeing the ball well,” Higdon said. “We were able to get the job done.”
Higdon was unstoppable against Marshall County, finishing a triple short of the cycle and going 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs.
“I thought our offensive approach was really good today,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “Two of our home runs were opposite field, which I was pleased with. I was kind of hoping Ben’s second home run didn’t go out and hit that corner because it would have given him a chance for a triple and the cycle. That would have been really nice.”
It was Higdon’s double in the first inning that set the tone in the game for the Mustangs. He would go on to score when senior Rivers Moffatt doubled behind him, making the score 1-0.
Senior Brandon Dodd would ground out, allowing Moffatt to score.
Marshall County retaliated quickly in the bottom of the first when senior Evan Oakley grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Conner Mannon to score.
Ethan Landis would tie the game 2-2 on Chase Hayden’s sacrifice fly to left field.
In the top of the third inning with the bases loaded, Godwin pushed the game to 7-2 with his grand slam to right field. The shot over the wall scored junior Dylan Riley, Higdon and Moffatt.
“Our approach was stay to the middle of the field,” Hobbs said. “We didn’t try to do too much with it. It’s easy when balls are going like they were tonight by both teams pulling it pretty well. We didn’t start over-swinging, and I thought we did a good job there.”
The Mustang offensive onslaught continued into the next inning when Higdon made it 12-2 on his grand slam over the centerfield wall. Sophomores Eli James and Nate Lang, along with Riley, scored on the hit.
The slugfest continued into the bottom half of the inning when Oakley hit a solo shot over the left-field wall for Marshall County.
Higdon sent one over center field in the next inning, making it 15-3.
Oakley would keep the game going after being faced with the possible run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning. His home run brought himself and senior Brady Ives home to make the score 15-6.
McCracken added on to its total in the top of the sixth inning when senior Austin Harper hit an RBI single, driving in Lang. The next batter, junior Cameron Willis, doubled, scoring Harper to make it 18-6.
Higdon (4 runs, 4 hits, 7 RBIs), Harper (1 run, 1 hit, 2 RBIs), Moffatt (2 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI), Willis (1 hit, 1 RBI), Godwin (1 run, 2 hits, 4 RBIs), Dodd (1 RBI), Jack Bennett (2 runs, 1 hit), James (1 run, 1 hit), Lang (3 runs, 2 hits) and Riley (3 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI) played a vital role in the Mustang win.
“We got a good St. Mary team tomorrow,” Hobbs said of his team playing the Vikings on Tuesday. “We’ll be ready to play for senior night and we’re going to honor our nine seniors, so we’re excited for that.”
James led his Mustangs to victory and went 32/3 innings on the mound. The sophomore hurler allowed three hits and four runs while striking out four of 19 batters faced. Fellow sophomore Davis Beale appeared in relief, striking out three in 21/3 innings.
Freshman Reese Oakley took the loss for Marshall County. The young pitcher was on the mound for three innings and allowed 12 runs on 11 hits. Fellow freshman Jace Driver appeared in relief and struck out four in three innings.
Mannon (1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI), Ives (1 run, 1 hit), Oakley (2 runs, 2 hits, 4 RBIs) and Clay Hale (1 run, 1 hit) collected hits for Marshall in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.