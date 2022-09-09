Paducah will welcome athletes from across the United States and Canada as they compete in the 26th U.S. Adaptive Water Ski National Championships September 14-17 at Twin Oaks Lakes. The National Championships were also held at Twin Oaks Lakes in 2018 and organizers of the event felt Paducah was a great place for this year’s competition.

“The skiers loved the ski nationals that we held here back in 2018 even though it rained nearly all day on the final day,” Joe Burkhead, PR director for Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts said. “Paducah is not too big and not too small and the scooped out lake is a unique feature compared to dammed up lakes at other locations, making Paducah a great place for the Championship.”

