Paducah will welcome athletes from across the United States and Canada as they compete in the 26th U.S. Adaptive Water Ski National Championships September 14-17 at Twin Oaks Lakes. The National Championships were also held at Twin Oaks Lakes in 2018 and organizers of the event felt Paducah was a great place for this year’s competition.
“The skiers loved the ski nationals that we held here back in 2018 even though it rained nearly all day on the final day,” Joe Burkhead, PR director for Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts said. “Paducah is not too big and not too small and the scooped out lake is a unique feature compared to dammed up lakes at other locations, making Paducah a great place for the Championship.”
Roughly 40 athletes will compete in three events — Slalom, Trick and Jump. Within those events will be 13 different disability categories, including but not limited to visual disabilities, paraplegic, and amputee, both leg and arm.
“There will be some very talented athletes participating next week,” Burkhead said. “Their talent is something you need to see to fully understand how good they really are.”
Athletes competing vary in age and have a vast range of water skiing experience. Some athletes took the sport head on after different accidents in their lives left them disabled in one way or another, while other athletes enjoyed water skiing well before their disability.
The U.S. adaptive water ski website lays out the parameters for competition for all three events:
Slalom‘In the slalom event the skier must go around six buoys that are staggered the length of a 850-foot long course while the boat runs down the middle of the course. Each time the skier successfully completes the course, the boat speed is increased by 2 mph until reaching the maximum speed of 34 mph for women and 36 mph for men. After reaching the maximum speed, the skier’s rope length of 60 feet is shortened by pre-determined increments after each successful pass. The skier continues until he or she falls or does not go around a buoy.’
Tricks‘The tricks event has been described as the most technical of the three events. An athlete attempts to perform as many tricks as he or she can during two 20-second passes. Each trick has an assigned point value and an athlete may perform each trick only once. The athlete who earns the most points wins the event.’
Jump‘In the jump event, the skier skis over a ramp and tries to go the farthest possible in the air and ski away. Each athlete has three attempts to jump as far as they can. The ramp is 14 feet wide by 22 feet long. The height of the ramp can be set at 4 feet, 5 feet, or 5 feet, 5 inches and is selected by the skier.’
The four-day long event is free and open to the public with concessions on site. Wednesday will consist of athletes getting their feel for the lake by taking some practice laps starting at 8 a.m. and going until roughly 4 p.m. The first round of Slalom and Trick events will take place on Thursday also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the second round Slalom and first round of Jump taking place on Friday.
Saturday will be the final round of Trick and Jump competition also starting at 8 a.m. with an award ceremony taking place at the end of all competition.
