Two of the top programs in Kentucky high school football matched up on Friday night at Beechwood High School.
Led by dominant efforts from junior running back Mitchell Berger and senior quarterback Cameron Hergott, the Beechwood Tigers defeated the Mayfield Cardinals 38-7 in the class 2A state semifinals.
This was the Tigers’ first win over Mayfield in nine career matchups (1-8).
Aside from an opening drive punt, the Tigers took advantage of every offensive snap against the Cardinals.
Hergott got the scoring started with a five-yard strike to wideout Liam McCormack just before the end of the first quarter.
On the ensuing Cardinals’ drive, sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright went deep and came up short as McCormack came down with the pick, leading to a 13-yard rushing score from Hergott, putting the Tigers ahead 14-0.
A pair of Mayfield turnovers before the half helped set up an 11-yard score from Berger followed by a 36-yard field goal from senior kicker Jake Conrad, giving Beechwood a commanding 24-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Cardinals continued to struggle with the ball in their hands as the Tigers forced a quick three and out before adding a pair of rushing touchdowns from Hergott and Berger.
Trailing 38-0 with a running clock initiated, the Cardinals managed to find the end zone before time ran out as freshman quarterback Brajone Dabney bulldozed his way into the end zone for the three-yard score.
Following the tough loss, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris admitted the multitude of turnovers is what ultimately cost his team against the Tigers.
“You can’t turn the ball over, (five) times in a game against a team like this,” Morris said. “We just couldn’t get any rhythm going on the offensive side of the ball. That’s a great football team we just played right there. Our defense fought, but they just wore us down because they had the ball all night.”
Friday night’s loss marks senior running back Kylan Galbreath’s final game as a Mayfield Cardinal after returning for a fifth year following the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Despite coming up short, Galbreath said there are no regrets when it comes to his decision to return this fall.
“I’m so glad I made the choice to come back and play with my teammates,” Galbreath said. “I told them I got them and we made it this far. I wish we could have made it to Lex but you can’t be ashamed if you make it to the fourth round.”
Beechwood 7 17 14 0 —38
Mayfield 0 0 7 0 — 7
SCORING
Beechwood — Liam McCormack 5 pass from Hergott (Jake Conrad kick), 2:38, 1st
Beechwood — Cameron Hergott 13 run (Jake Conrad kick), 9:54, 2nd
Beechwood — Mitchell Berger 11 run (Jake Conrad kick), 2:30, 2nd
Beechwood — Jake Conrad 36-yard field goal 0:00, 2nd
Beechwood — Cameron Hergott 3 run (Jake Conrad kick), 8:24, 3rd
Beechwood — Mitchell Berger 7 run (Jake Conrad kick), 6:48, 3rd
Mayfield — Brajone Dabney 3 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 3:54, 3rd
