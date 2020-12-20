MURRAY — Following Saturday’s 64-60 conference-opening loss to Austin Peay in the CFSB Center, Murray State women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner couldn’t focus on anything else.
The number “26” — or the amount turnovers her Racers had in the defeat — pointedly pervaded her post-game pontifications, as it was the unequivocal factor in MSU’s disappointment.
“Twenty-six times we have the chance to score, and instead we give them the ball,” she said. “Twenty-six possessions. And the reason that we’ve been scoring 80 points a game is because of the number of possessions we’ve been getting. Well, 26 times today, we didn’t get a shot off.
“That was the problem today.”
Indeed, the Racers came into Saturday’s game averaging 80.6 points on 46.4% shooting from the field, but instead had more turnovers than field goals (20) against the Governors, whose defense came away with 17 steals.
Macey Turley (15 points, 5-for-11 shooting), Lex Mayes (12 points, 4-for-11 shooting) and Katelyn Young (15 points, 4-for-5 shooting, eight rebounds) managed to score in double figures for the Racers, while Alexis Burpo grabbed 10 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench.
But Turley (seven), Burpo (five) and Young (four) were harangued the most by mistakes, while Mayes — shooting 50% from the arc the first five games — missed her next six 3-point attempts to finish 1-for-7 from the arc on the afternoon.
Twice the Racers were tied in the fourth quarter at 41-all and 51-all, before APSU closed out the victory. APSU sophomore Australian guard Ella Sawyer, a 2019 Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer, scored 14 of her 15 points in the final nine minutes of the game — back-to-back 3-pointers giving the Governors a 47-41 lead.
Her first game back this season, she was 0-for-7 from the field in the first three frames, but went 3-for-3 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the stripe in crunch time, as the Governors outscored the Racers 27-20 in the final stretch.
Other little things that added up against the Racers? APSU scored 21 points off of the 26 Racer turnovers. They turned 12 offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points, and they outscored MSU’s bench 38-16, as forward D’Shara Booker (14 points, six rebounds) joined Sawyer in the “big lift” column.
The Racers were without key freshman bench forward Hannah McKay (severe sprain, day-to-day), who came in averaging more than 11 points and five rebounds in three games.
But Turner was frustrated, particularly after the Racers were following up a 94-80 road win at North Alabama. MSU’s defense, which held APSU to 2-for-16 shooting in the third quarter and 5-for-17 from the arc for the game, was good enough to win. As was its shooting, as the Racers were 20-for-45 from the field.
Even the defense faltered in the final minutes, as APSU fired 7-for-9 from the floor in the final quarter.
“It’s the difference between a good team and a great team, and right now, we’re not a great basketball team,” she added. “Because great teams take care of the basketball, they rebound, and they make shots when they’re open.”
AUSTIN PEAY 64, MURRAY STATE 60Governors (3-2)9 18 10 27 — 64
Racers (3-3)14 12 14 20 — 60
GOVERNORS — Sawyer 15, Booker 14, Bri. Ferby 10, Ward 8, Bran. Ferby 4, Kirby 4, Bennell 4, Kidwell 3, Kenol 2.
FG: 19-52. 3PT: 5-17 (Sawyer 2, Bri. Ferby, Kirby, Bennell). FT: 21-30. Reb: 31. Ast: 9. PF: 21. TO: 15.
RACERS — Young 15, Turley 15, Mayes 12, Sanders-Woods 9, Burpo 4, Gibson 3, Mensah 2.
FG: 20-45. 3PT: 4-13 (Mayes, Turley, Sanders-Woods, Gibson). FT: 16-23. Reb: 33. Ast: 5. PF: 25. TO: 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.