Lone senior, forward Cekeya Mack, leaves the team to focus on academics.
Sophomore point guard Macey Turley, sophomore hybrid Sadie Hill, redshirt freshman guard Macie Gibson and freshman point guard Jentri Worley all sustain season-ending injuries.
And yet, here they are. Murray State (14-15, 7-11 OVC) brings a No. 8 seed to the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville’s crown jewel of a gym in The Ford Center.
In a lot of ways, Rechelle Turner’s squad — to this point, at least — looks and acts like an old, beat-up Dodge D100. Seems like every farmer in west Kentucky has one. Rusted paint. One of the fenders is coming unhinged. The heat works, but the only air conditioning is “2-55” (two windows at 55 miles an hour). And it’s just one breakdown away from the scrap heap.
But it’s dependable. Lovable. Been in the family for three generations. Gets from point A to B without much fuss. It hauls a lot, especially with the tailgate down, and it costs little to repair. The gas is cheap.
And it just won’t quit.
Yeah, this is the Racers.
Sure, there hasn’t been as much horsepower lately, but there’s been willpower.
Sophomore guard Alexis Burpo has been playing at the point, when she really should be slashing on every third drive from the 3-spot.
Junior forward Laci Hawthorne has been leading the team in rebounding and guarding centers 3 inches taller than her, when she really should be picking-and-popping at the 4 and having more freedom away from the basket.
Sophomores Lex Mayes and Raegan Blackburn have had to fire up more 3-pointers than usual, in order to generate space on offense.
Junior guards Ashley Hunter and G’Torria Swinton have gone from scout-team aficionados to key role players in the past two weeks.
And it’s been necessary. When Turley, the team’s leading scorer, went down with an undisclosed knee injury after a rebound attempt in the Feb. 20 loss at Eastern Illinois, MSU had no choice but to win two of its next three games in order to make the postseason.
It’s a team that could’ve given up, but didn’t. Could’ve cashed the chips, but instead played another hand.
And now, they face the OVC regular-season champion and No. 1-seeded UT Martin at 1 p.m. today for a chance to stay alive.
“I’d really love to see what this team could do with full strength,” Turner said. “Because I think we really were starting to play pretty well before things started to happen.
“But I think it’s essential, for the growth of this program, to be able to put these kids at every position we can to get used to the environment and the pressure situations (of the OVC Tournament), and say: ‘This is what you play for.’ You really experience the tournament when you stay.
“And so, we’re going to use every moment that we can as a learning experience for these players. We’re going to celebrate them along the way, and show our appreciation, and what they’ve meant to us in taking another step in this process.”
Skyhawks surging
Above everything, the Skyhawks (20-9, 16-2) possess the 2020 OVC Player of the Year in junior forward Chelsey Perry — who leads the nation in total points (686) and field goals made (263), and is second in points per game (23.7).
The Middleton, Tennessee, native is second in the OVC in blocks (53) and 3-point field-goal percentage (41.1%), and she’s in the league’s top 10 in rebounding (8.2), steals (32), field-goal percentage (52.3%) and free-throw percentage (86.9%), and she’s also a semifinalist for the 2020 Becky Hammond “Player of the Year” award — given to the best mid-major player in women’s hoops.
“She’s exceptional,” Turner said. “I enjoy watching her play when we’re not playing them, that’s for sure. She’s just that good. She can score at all three levels and is 6-2. And she’s very highly skilled. Reminds me of (former Racer) Ashley Hayes, who played back with coach (Amber) Guffey. Just is about 4 inches taller.”
Junior forward Maddie Waldrop — a Murray native and former star under Turner with the Murray Lady Tigers — also has played exceptionally for the Skyhawks while battling through severe back issues, and also earned 2020 All-OVC First Team accolades on Tuesday after finishing with averages of 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds with 49.8% shooting (third-best in the OVC).
Winners of five straight heading into the tournament, the Skyhawks have limited OVC opponents to 39.3% shooting from the field, 31.9% shooting from the arc, owned a plus-4.6 rebounding margin, tote a plus-3.1 turnover margin and average nearly 10 steals per game behind an aggressive full-court trap.
Turley, Burpo, Hawthorne named All-OVCAfter finishing with 16.6 ppg (fourth in the OVC) and 4.4 apg (second in the OVC), Turley was named to the 2020 All-OVC First Team on Monday, becoming the first Racer since the 1988 and 1989 seasons to earn All-OVC honors in both a freshman and sophomore year (Michelle Wenning). She also finished third in the OVC in free-throw shooting (87.2%).
Burpo, meanwhile, was named to the 2020 All-OVC Second Team after finishing with 10.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
She finished with six double-doubles and a team-best 42% shooting from the field.
Hawthorne, a 10-time OVC Newcomer of the Week, rode those accolades to the 2020 All-OVC Newcomer Team. She finished the regular season averaging 10.2 points and a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game (second in the OVC). Her 3.3 offensive boards per game leads the league, and she finished with a Racer-best seven double-doubles.
Turley — along with Gibson, who was recently injured — will not play again until 2020-21.
“We feel like it’s best for the student-athlete, and the program going forward, for them to no longer play this year,” Turner said.
“As far as the severity of their injuries and their surgeries, I’m really not able to speak on that. But there’s no reason to sugarcoat it. We’re going to go with what we’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.