Macey Turley and Katelyn Young combined for 44 points , while the Murray State women’s basketball team as whole shot a season-high 55% from the field in an 83-48 win over Bradley on Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

For the ninth time this season, the Racers led for more than 35 minutes of the game. Murray State led Bradley for 37 minutes and 26 seconds of Sunday’s contest.

