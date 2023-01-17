Macey Turley and Katelyn Young combined for 44 points , while the Murray State women’s basketball team as whole shot a season-high 55% from the field in an 83-48 win over Bradley on Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
For the ninth time this season, the Racers led for more than 35 minutes of the game. Murray State led Bradley for 37 minutes and 26 seconds of Sunday’s contest.
For the first time this season, Murray State had two players score 20-plus points in a game. Katelyn Young led all scorers with 24 points, while Macey Turley followed with 20.
Hannah McKay notched her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Through six MVC games this season, she is currently averaging 10 points and 9.2 rebounds. On top of shooting, a season-high 55% from the floor, the Racers also shot 47.4% from 3-point range making nine of 19 attempts.
Jordyn Hughes turned in a team season-high individual performance, as well as a personal career-high, in assists with seven.
The win moves the Racers to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play. After Sunday’s games, the Racers are currently one game out of first place in MVC standings and in a three-way tie for third.
Murray State returns to action Wednesday in game three of a four-game home stand against Southern Illinois. Tip-off from the CFSB Center in Murray is scheduled for 6 p.m.
