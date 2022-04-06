Spring Break is a chance for teams to escape the inevitable spring showers for tournaments where sunshine is more likely. While the weather hasn’t been ideal in western Kentucky for much baseball, the weather in Fort Walton Beach, FL wasn’t ideal either on Tuesday, cancelling three games involving local First Region teams. Carlisle County was slated to compete against Butler County and Reavis (Burbank), IL, while Graves County was set to take on Marion County. But alas, the weather didn’t play fair; cancelling those three and many other games as part of the Fort Walton Beach Bash.
Just three hours down the gulf coast, Mayfield was able to get a game in against Green County in Panama City Beach, FL. That game didn’t end in favor of the Cardinals, as the Dragons took the 9-2 win. The Cardinals still have two games to play in the Panama City Beach Bash against Washington County on Wednesday and Danville on Thursday before returning home.
Softball games went on as scheduled for Marshall County, Paducah Tilghman and Hickman County. The Lady Marshals played two games in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, SC. Marshall County fell 8-2 to Mercy in the first game and bounced back to beat Russell County 12-2. The Lady Marshals have one more game scheduled Wednesday morning against Lawrence County.
Paducah Tilghman went 1-1 on Tuesday as well, falling to Harrison County 8-6 and beating Greenup County 7-1. The Lady Blue Tornado finished the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN with a 3-3 record.
Hickman County also went 1-1 in their first day of the Cal Ripken Experience. They started out with an 11-2 loss to Warren East, followed by a 15-5 win against Copley, OH in six innings. They have four more games to play in the next two days before coming home to play in the First Region All “A” Classic.
