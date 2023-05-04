FARMER CITY, IL — When the calendar turns to June, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will venture to three tracks in three days.
First, the Series will make its highly anticipated return to Farmer City Raceway for the Farmer City Showdown on Thursday, June 1. Then, the Series will venture to Granite City, IL to compete at Tri-City Speedway — owned by Gordy Gundaker’s parents — on Friday, June 2, before making its first return in 16 years to Paducah International Raceway on Saturday, June 3.
With each race the purse gets bigger and bigger as the week goes on. Drivers will go wheel to wheel for a $10,000 payday at Farmer City. Then, a $12,000 top prize will be on the line at Tri-City Raceway. They’ll cap off the week with $15,000 up for grabs to the winner at Paducah.
FARMER CITY, JUNE 1
Track: 1/4-mile in Farmer City, IL
Times (CT): 2 p.m. Pit Gates open; 5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open; 6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
TRI-CITY, JUNE 2
Track: 3/8-mile in Granite City, IL
Times (CT): 2 p.m. Pit Gates open; 5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open; 6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
Tickets: Available at the track
PADUCAH, JUNE 3
Track: 3/8-mile in Paducah, KY
Times (CT): 2 p.m. Pit Gates open; 5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open; 6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
Tickets: Available at the track
