Racing

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will venture to three tracks in three days starting on June 1 in Farmer City, IL.

 Photo provided

FARMER CITY, IL — When the calendar turns to June, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will venture to three tracks in three days.

First, the Series will make its highly anticipated return to Farmer City Raceway for the Farmer City Showdown on Thursday, June 1. Then, the Series will venture to Granite City, IL to compete at Tri-City Speedway — owned by Gordy Gundaker’s parents — on Friday, June 2, before making its first return in 16 years to Paducah International Raceway on Saturday, June 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In