LA CENTER — It was a big night for the McCracken County offense in Wednesday’s baseball game at Ballard Memorial. The Mustangs amassed 22 hits and a season-high run total in their 19-4 victory.
The offensive explosion was highlighted by a trio of home runs — one each from Braden Vinyard, Eli James and Jack Bennett. Vinyard’s was a two-run shot in the first inning, and James’ was a three-run blast in the third frame. Bennett added his two-run homer in the fourth.
“They put some good swings on some balls,” McCracken head coach Zach Hobbs said of that trio. “It was nice to get those home runs, and it definitely separated us and got our guys woke up a little bit and going.”
The Mustangs (27-5) needed that little bit of a wake-up call after somewhat of a slow start. Vinyard’s homer and RBI singles from Grant Godwin and Austin Harper got them out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bombers (13-15) responded with two runs in each of the first two frames to tie the score at 4-4.
With McCracken’s Landen Jones on the mound, the Bombers’ Shane Romaine led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, and Hunter Collins followed by driving him home with a single. A bases-loaded walk scored the second run. Ballard’s two second-inning runs came via RBI singles from Hayden Buchanan and Keaton Overstreet.
Jones was relieved in that second inning by Cooper Ford, who held the Bombers scoreless in pitching the remainder of the game. Jones gave up the four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two. Cooper ceded four hits and two walks while striking out six.
“Landen was trying to be a little too fine at times. He was putting too much pressure on himself. He’s a good pitcher, but he just tried to do too much,” Hobbs said. “Cooper came in and threw strikes. We needed him to throw strikes and get our defense going.”
Hobbs added that some early fatigue may have also been a factor in giving up the early runs.
“I probably over-practiced them a little bit today, and it was hot,” he said. “This was our third road game in a row. We played Monday at Calloway (County) and Tuesday at Christian (County), and today at Ballard, and we’ve been practicing and playing every day. So I’m sure there was a little bit of fatigue tonight to get started, but they battled through it.”
The Mustangs broke the tie with a four-run third inning highlighted by James’ homer and added three more runs in the fourth via an RBI double from Vinyard followed by Bennett’s home run.
With McCracken leading 11-4, Hobbs used the final three innings to insert some of his younger players into the lineup. And the Mustangs continued to produce, scoring two runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh. Ballard used six pitchers — Hunter Buchanan, Jacob Irvin, Ike Miller, Hayden Buchanan, Braxton Blakenship and Carson Buchanan — in the game, but none proved especially effective in holding McCracken’s offense at bay.
“Our older guys got us off to a good start, and our second group of guys came in and had really good approaches and really stung the baseball,” Hobbs said.
Among those in that second unit to record at least one hit were Noah Nyberg, Zach Sims, Jude Farley, Kyler Thompson, Daniel Higdon and Scout Moffatt.
Overall, top offensive contributors for McCracken included Vinyard (home run, double, single, 3 RBIs), James (home run, single, 3 RBIs), Bennett (home run, single, 2 RBIs), Harper (double, 2 singles, RBI), Ben Higdon (single, 2 walks), Godwin (single, RBI), Brandon Dodd (single, walk), Nyberg (double, walk, 2 RBIs), Sims (2 singles, 2 RBIs) and Moffatt (double, single).
