PRINCETON — The player who leads the McCracken County softball team in batting average this season is none other than a freshman. And that freshman, K.G. Walker, was at her hot-hitting ways again Monday with a 3-for-3 night in the Lady Mustangs’ 10-0 victory at Caldwell County in five innings.
“K.G., what can you say? There’s not enough superlatives,” McCracken head coach Tony Hayden said. “She just delivers, and that’s nice out of a freshman.”
Walker, who boasts a .535 batting average on the season, tallied a single, double and home run along with two RBIs in Monday’s game. Her strong performance this season as the team’s everyday catcher is simply the result of hard work and dedication in fulfilling a goal, she said.
“I’ve been trying to be the freshman catcher since I was like 7 (years old),” she said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to come in here (this season) and do this. I knew I had to work my way up in the lineup, and I’m just out there doing my job.”
Walker’s homer was one of three the Lady Mustangs (14-2) hit in the game en route to their ninth straight victory. That solo shot was joined by a pair of two-run homers — one each from sophomore Annie White and junior Ariel Fox. Fox had a 3-for-4 night with a pair of singles along with her home run while sophomore Ally Hutchins also had a strong game with a double, triple and two RBIs.
“We were more patient this game, and we were swinging at better pitches,” White said of her team’s offensive success.
The Lady Mustangs got on the board early and never looked back on what was a 13-hit night. Facing Caldwell junior pitcher Illyssa Stallins, McCracken sent eight batters to the plate in a three-run first inning, and all nine players got an at-bat in a five-run second frame. White’s home run highlighted the first inning, and Fox’s blast came in the second.
McCracken added a run in the top of the third via an RBI triple from Hutchins, and Walker led off the fourth with her solo homer to close out the scoring.
“I feel like we saw the pitching well. The slow pitching usually gets us, but we went out and waited on it and did what we were supposed to do,” Walker said. “We got up on them early to let our pitcher relax. So when they got a couple of hits, it didn’t affect us.”
The Lady Tigers (5-7) managed just four hits in the game — two singles apiece from senior Majah Hollowell and sophomore Presley McKinney — against McCracken senior pitcher Abigayle Duren. Duren had an efficient outing, throwing 58 pitches over five innings, finishing with four strikeouts and no walks in the shutout.
“Abigayle did a good job. She was in control of her game,” Hayden said. “She was still getting the ball up a little bit, but we have a lot of weeks left to work on that. Her curveball was working and screwball was working. The only thing that didn’t work tonight was her changeup.”
McKinney and Hollowell, who batted in the Nos. 7 and 8 spots in the order, hit back-to-back singles in the third and fifth innings, but Duren was able to work out of the jam each time.
