Brown and Beth

Cathryn Brown (left) and Trinity Beth took second and first places, respectively, in the Lady Marshal Invitational on Tuesday.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Marshall County Lady Marshals are off to a hot start to their season after winning the Lady Marshal Invitational on Tuesday at the Calvert City Country Club. As a team they shot a 309 to earn the top spot and Trinity Beth claimed the individual win with a scorecard of 5-under-par 67. Alongside Beth, Katie Roberts carded 4-over-par 76, Cecelia Ray scored an 81, 9-over-par, Skylar Waller shot 13-over-par 85 and Elsie Riley shot a 90, 18-over-par.

Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown played the field as an individual and with a card of 2-under-par 70, earned a second place finish.

