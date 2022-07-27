The Marshall County Lady Marshals are off to a hot start to their season after winning the Lady Marshal Invitational on Tuesday at the Calvert City Country Club. As a team they shot a 309 to earn the top spot and Trinity Beth claimed the individual win with a scorecard of 5-under-par 67. Alongside Beth, Katie Roberts carded 4-over-par 76, Cecelia Ray scored an 81, 9-over-par, Skylar Waller shot 13-over-par 85 and Elsie Riley shot a 90, 18-over-par.
Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown played the field as an individual and with a card of 2-under-par 70, earned a second place finish.
McCracken County started the day with a full team but after a player withdrew and one didn’t start, they were left with three to compete as individuals. Ella Shelbourne led with an 87, 15-over-par, McCall Moore followed with a 17-over-par 89 and Sophie Hollowell carded a 93, 21-over-par.
Ellie Roof competed as an individual from St. Mary and the senior looks to finish her high school career on a high note. She finished with a card of 10-over-par 82.
The following are scores from the remainder of the First Region both at the individual level and team level.
Murray 370: Macy Saylor, 10-over-par 82; Emerson Vaughn, 13-over-par 85; Jansyn Hays, 16-over-par 88; Catherine Kim, 115; Skylar Watson, 124.
Mayfield Individuals: Addie Sullivan, 15-over-par 87; Avery Sullivan, 19-over-par 91; Emily Waldrup, 106.
Calloway County Individual: Javen Campbell, 17-over-par 89.
Hickman County Individual: Katie Abernathy, 17-over-par 89.
Marshall County: Kelli Roberts, 51; Brooklyn Cunningham, 55.
McCracken County: Claire Felker, 57; Emma Metzger, 60.
Murray: Grey Martin, 62; Greer Miller, 69; Riley Morris, 74.
