Trinity Beth

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was crowned the 2022 KHSAA Girls Golf State Champion over the weekend with a score of 1-under-par 143 through the two-day tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Several girls from the First Region finished the 2022 high school golf season with high marks over the weekend in the 2022 KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship. Just three days after the boys state championship took place at Bowling Green Country Club, the girls took to the same course for a chance at a state and individual championship title.

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was crowned the individual state champion with a combined two-day score of 1-under-par (72-71/143). She started off the second day of play on a hot streak, making birdie on three of her first four holes and ended the round with a final two birdies to clinch the win.

Cathryn Brown

Lyon County senior Cathyrn Brown finished as the 2022 KHSAA Girls Golf State runner-up over the weekend with a two-day score of 2-over-par 146.

