Several girls from the First Region finished the 2022 high school golf season with high marks over the weekend in the 2022 KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship. Just three days after the boys state championship took place at Bowling Green Country Club, the girls took to the same course for a chance at a state and individual championship title.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was crowned the individual state champion with a combined two-day score of 1-under-par (72-71/143). She started off the second day of play on a hot streak, making birdie on three of her first four holes and ended the round with a final two birdies to clinch the win.
“I just felt like I got so unlucky on 14 and that made me very mad but I pulled myself together,” Beth said. “I knew 18 was a birdie hole, but it was just really good to birdie the last two holes.”
Beth improved year-over-year, as she was named the state runner-up in 2021 with a two-day score of 2-over-par.
“This is a big relief honestly,” Beth said. “I’ve put so much pressure on myself all season, it’s been such a long season, but I’m glad it ended this way.”
While the high school season might be over, continued practice and getting out on the golf course isn’t. Beth will be right back in action this week in the Mason Cup, a charity event that she says will be a lot less stressful than last weekend.
Right in contention for the title was fellow western Kentucky golfer, Cathryn Brown of Lyon County. After the first 18 holes, just one stroke divided Beth and Brown with the Lady Marshal holding the advantage. On day two of play while Beth started out strong, Brown found herself shooting bogey on three of the first four holes.
“I would have loved to replay the first three holes but you don’t get redos so I just had to fight my way back,” Brown said.
Brown bounced back, carding four birdies from there, including on the final hole of the event, to end the round as individual state runner-up with a card of 2-over-par (73-73/146).
“I accomplished everything I hoped for. Two years ago I didn’t think I’d be where I am today walking off of 18 as a senior,” Brown said. “But my next step is at UK and I’m super excited.”
The Lyon County senior also improved year-over-year, as she finished third in the 2021 state championship, shooting (73-74/147).
Brown will follow in her late brother Cullan’s footsteps and continue her golf career at the University of Kentucky after graduation this year.
As for the Lady Marshals, they entered the weekend looking for their third straight team state championship. That feat wouldn’t be accomplished however, as they finished in second place with a team score of 75-over-par, 17 strokes behind the champions, Madison Central.
Along with the 1-under-par from Beth, the remaining Lady Marshals scored as follows: Katie Roberts tied for 16th at 22-over-par (85-81/166), CeCelia Ray finished tied for 37th at 25-over-par (80-89/169), Skylar Waller tied for 45th with 29-over-par (90-83/173) and Elsie Riley finished in a tied for 69th at 41-over-par (91-94/185).
Others from the First Region also put up strong performances in the final high school golf event of the season.
St. Mary senior, Ellie Roof, who is no stranger to the state championship, finished T17 at 17-over-par to end her high school golf career. Ballard Memorial youngster Madison Glisson finished T31 at 23-over-par. McCracken County sophomore Sophie Hollowell finished T51 at 33-over-par in her second straight state appearance, and Katie Abernathy, of Hickman County finished T64 with a score of 37-over-par.
