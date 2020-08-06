It hasn’t taken long for the innumerable amount of online tributes and messages to pour in for Lyon County native and former University of Kentucky star sophomore men’s golfer Cullan Brown and his family. Brown died on Tuesday in Lexington following a year-long pushback against osteosarcoma.
Near and far, young and old, Brown — nicknamed “The Mayor of Eddyville” — certainly impacted lives during his life.
• • •
“I cannot properly put into words how much I loved Cullan and love his family. Our entire team has been blessed to have had him as a member of our family even though it was cut way too short. For as long as I coach at the University of Kentucky, I will make sure our young men know of Cullan’s legacy and impact on every one of us. May God comfort and bless the Browns during this difficult time.” — Brian Craig, University of Kentucky men’s golf coach.
• • •
“Lost a best friend today. I love you Cullan. So heartbroken. Your legacy will make a difference to so many people.” — Emma Talley, LPGA Tour.
• • •
“I just exchanged text messages with him the past Friday, telling him I’m thinking of him. And I saw his little sister play in her first tournament of the year. His response? ‘I really appreciate you checking in. She’s definitely putting in some effort, and needs a little more out of it than she’s getting now, but it’s going to come at any time.’ I know Cullan is in a much better place now; free of pain. Heaven has truly gained an amazing angel.” — Adam Wells, WPSD Local 6 Sports.
• • •
“He will forever be ‘The Governor’ to me. From the first time we stuck a mic in his face, to the several times he co-hosted my radio show, it was obvious Cullan Brown was one-in-a-billion. I know I’m just one of countless people who are brokenhearted tonight. #PrayForCullan” — Jeff Bidwell, WPSD Local 6 Sports.
• • •
“I hate this. I hate it for Cullan. I hate it for his family. I hate it for anyone who has spent five minutes in a room with him. He didn’t lose this, or any other battle. He, in 20 years, amassed more wisdom, kindness and understanding than most adults I know.” — Al Willman, former Paducah Sun sports reporter.
• • •
“Cullan Brown died today. I’m devastated. As great of a golfer he was, he was an even more amazing person. Cullan was a friend to everyone he ever met and was the most positive, uplifting person I’ve been around. Please keep his family in your thoughts.” — Mike Stunson, former Paducah Sun sports editor.
• • •
“Will never understand why good people are taken from this Earth, especially at such a young age. But I’m truly grateful that I got to know Cullan Brown. Big heart. Seized every day. RIP young fella.” — Joe Jackson,
WestKentuckyStar.com news director.
• • •
“You brought joy to so many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Brown family during this difficult time. You will not be forgotten.” — Dusty Smith, Mississippi State men’s golf coach.
• • •
“I am so sorry to hear about the passing of UK golfer Cullan Brown. Wrote about him before last year’s Barbasol Championship. What a terrible loss, way too young. RIP, Cullan.” — John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist.
• • •
“Best high school player I’ve ever seen, and I handed two trophies to Justin Thomas. Even better person. Incredible example for young people. I remember telling my kids to ‘walk the fairways like Cullan.’ We’ll play with heavy hearts. Prayers to his friends and family. RIP.” — Adam Whitt, Bowling Green High School boys golf coach.
• • •
“Just heard the devastating news that UK golfer Cullan Brown of Lyon County has passed away after his bout with cancer. I wrote about Cullan in my book and he has been in my heart since we met. My prayers are with his family and many friends. Heaven gained a great one today.” — Matt Jones, Kentucky Sports Radio.
• • •
“We recruited Cullan and faced off with him in the 2019 SEC Semifinals in 2019. With an ACT score higher than his 9-hole average, he was the epitome of a student-athlete. Just an absolute joy to be around. We said repeatedly after getting to know him: ‘If you walked in the locker room each day and Cullan was in there, how could you possibly have a bad day?!’ We are praying for his family and his team in Lex(ington), and will certainly miss him.” — Auburn University men’s golf.
• • •
“This world just isn’t fair. Can’t even put into words the human being this guy was. One day we’ll grill steaks and hit the white ball around again. Until then, RIP Cullan. You will not be forgotten!” — Chip McDaniel, University of Kentucky men’s golf alumnus and golf professional.
• • •
“One of the kindest, most wholehearted people I have ever met. As well as one of the best players to ever swing a club. Cullan made the world a brighter place. Please keep this sweet family in your prayers.” — Jessica Stephens, McCracken County Class of 2020, Bellarmine University women’s golf.
• • •
“The sun is rising this morning over Lyon County Schools. Many heavy hearts today as we mourn the loss of Cullan Brown, one of our all-time greats. Few student-athletes get to represent their hometown, state, and country. Cullan did that as an ambassador for all of us. Prayers.” — Lyon County Schools.
• • •
“I am saddened to hear that I cannot have another chat with ‘The Mayor.’ I am not sure I have ever met someone as respected by his peers. My thoughts and prayers are with the Brown family and the entire community of Eddyville. #B4B” — Chris Redle, executive director of the Bluegrass Golf Foundation.
• • •
“As a freshman, going up against a guy like Cullan, standing toe-to-toe with him for 20 holes, was one of the more memorable moments I’ve had. I looked up to him so much, and after he won (in 2017), for him to look at me and say, ‘Jay, what a round of golf today’ shows the character he had.” — Jay Nimmo, Marshall County boys golf.
• • •
“Unbelievable ... a legend taken from us too soon. The most optimistic guy I’ve ever met. He will always be a role model to me. Thank you Cullan RIP.” — Tyler Powell, Murray State men’s golfer.
• • •
“Cullan is a hero to me. I used to think he learned from me, but as it turns out, he was actually teaching me more important things all these years. I, like many, am a better person due to my relationship with Cullan Brown. Sure, he will be missed. But he will be GREATLY CELEBRATED.” — Nick Mills, PGA instructor.
• • •
“So sadden by this news. Cullan was such a great young man who would have been a terrific role model for decades if it wasn’t for the terrible disease of cancer. Our prayers are with Cullan’s family and loved ones and UK golfing community.” — Oscar Combs, Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, founder of Cats’ Pause Sports Weekly.
• • •
“Cullan was a gentleman of the first order who never met a stranger and whose radiant smile lit up every room he entered. His faith, love of family, positive attitude, sportsmanship, and unparalleled selflessness was a shining example to us all.” — Dan Koett, Barbasol Championships media contact.
