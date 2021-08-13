The Tri-State golf tournament was played on Aug. 11 at Cape Country Club in Cape Girardeau with a par of 71.
In the Championship Flight, Debbie Bard won with an 81. Sherry York and Janet Alexander followed behind with a pair of 83s. In addition, Cathy Thompson took home first net with her 85, while Cyndi Warren took second net with an 88.
The First Flight win went to Mary Thomason. She finished with an 82 on the day. Kim Denton followed with an 87, and Pam Moore rounded off in third with a 91. Deb Blagg secured first net with her 100, and Shae Copeland earned second net with a 97.
For the Senior Flight, Jan Baird and Vicki Long both finished with a pair of 90s. Baird took home first in the flight. Glenda Farmer’s 94 on the field earned her first net. The Tri-State golf event uses the United States Golf Association (USGA) countback rule in ties between golfers on the field.
