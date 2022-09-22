Boys from across the First Region gathered at Paxton Park Golf Course on Wednesday to compete in the regional tournament. Despite the excessive heat, scores were low and the pace was quicker than anticipated.
Marshall County came out on top as a team with a score of 300 a nine-shot lead off the Runner-up team. That Runner-up team was 2021 First Region reigning champs, St. Mary, who shot 309 to qualify for sub-state as well.
The last time the Marshals advanced past the regional tournament as a team was in 2020 when they won the region, with St. Mary following in second. This will be the third straight season that the Vikings make it past the region tournament as a team, but this year doesn’t grant them a state tournament spot.
The top two teams, along with the top 10 individuals outside of those teams will advance to a sub-state round which will be played on Monday in Owensboro. That round will determine who will play for a chance at a state title in Bowling Green.
Along with the team win, Marshal County senior Trey Wall won the first place medalist spot with a solo score of 1-under-par 70. David Jack Morris followed with a 4-over-par 75, Ryan Stokes and Gunner Hoover each shot 6-over-par 77 and Logan Davis shot 8-over-par 79.
“I’ve never won the regional championship before and to be able to come out and do it, I’ve always wanted to,” Wall said. “To be able to get it done feels awesome.”
Wall qualified for the state tournament last season as an individual with a region score of 76.
For the Vikings, the runner-up accomplishment means a little bit more and they are being led by first time head coach Nick Jones. The coaching change took place over the off season when long time head coach Kurt Averill retired and assistant basketball coach, Jones took over.
“We’ve gotten better as the year’s gone on and that’s what’s exciting for me,” Jones said. “Tyler Mueller is an eighth grader and as the year’s gone he’s gotten better, I’m proud of him. We just fight, the kids never give up, they are a group of fighters and that’s what they did today.”
Aidan Hahn and Luke Wilson led the Vikings with round of 4-over-par 75, Palmer Sims followed with 7-over-par 78, Tyler Mueller shot 9-over-par 80 and Jack Steward shot 101.
The Vikings, while not achieving the top spot they did last year, did improve on their score from last years 114, to 109 this season.
“It’s an awesome feeling not just because I’m a senior, but for us to make it as a team,” Sims said. “Golf is special in where it’s an individual sports during the summer, but during the high school season it becomes a team sport. We all went in today to play for one another as a team and we really wanted to advance as a team.”
Along with the Vikings and the Marshals advancing to sub-state, 10 individuals from across the region will join for a chance to win a state title.
Trigg County will send Hunter Reynolds who shot an even par 71 to claim second place. They will also send Ty Butts who tied for fourth place at 3-over-par 74. Paducah Tilghman senior Jack Butts qualified for the next round with a third place finish of 1-over-par 72. Lyon County senior Travis Perry will join the group tied for fourth place at 3-over-par 74. Grant Whitaker, of Murray High School shot a 75 to tie for sixth place to advance along with McCracken County’s Cannon Ford and Christian Fellowships Hayden Engler. Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington shot a 77 to advance along with McCracken County’s Dallas Vinson and Crittenden County’s Jeremiah Foster.
Others who competed, but didn’t make the cut for sub-state in no particular order:
Fulton County: Orion Campbell — 88.
Trigg County: Hayden Reynolds — 83; Trevor Terrell — 87; Matthew Leeper — 103.
Paducah Tilghman: Peyton Toon — 82; Whitson McNeill — 82; Gray Edwards — 96; Ford Black — 99.
McCracken County: Camyrn Beaty — 78; Tyler Dew — 82; Alex Rudy — 80.
Murray: Ian Dahncke — 85; Tucker Blane — 90; Scott Winchester — 92; Connor McQuiston — 96.
Mayfield: Rylan Crouch — 89; Colby Warren — 92; Ashton Rodgers — 93; Owen Byrd — 88; Isaac Byrd — 93.
Livingston Central: Machi Davidson — 82; Aiden Fugate — 106; Alex Parks — 98; Riley Taliaferro — 101; Mason Hargrove — 104.
Lyon County: Brady Shoulders — 93; Jack Reddick — 91; Grant Wiggins — 91.
Graves County: Maddox O’Guinn — 84; Brooks Lamb — 90; Braxton Johnson — 112; Lukin Rogers — 101; Jackson Riley — 95.
Hickman County: Gavyn Walker — 90; Sam Latham — 93; Lane Cunningham — 92; Drew Cunningham — 88; Anderson Burpo — 109.
Christian Fellowship: Andrew Dunning — 84; Brady Fletcher — 94; Dawson Hicks — 93; Isaac Choate — 107.
Crittenden County: Avery Belt — 107; Parker Kayse — 95; Jaxon Hatfield — 109; Turner Sharp — 98.
Calloway County: Aiden Poston — 86; Micah Koenecke — 93; John Knight — 103; Matthew Jones — 109.
Carlisle County: Zack Grogan — 96; Kaden Bowles — 79; Bradyn Williams — 94; Caleb Thompson — 109; Kase Kelly — 99.
Ballard Memorial — Blaine Dowdy — 87; Ike Miller — 84; Cole Owens — 101; Evan Rehkemper — 106; Lynden Davis — 113.
Caldwell County: Austin Crick — 78; Camden McGregor — 84; Ryan Hammett — 88; Carter Whittington — 102.
