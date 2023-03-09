The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles had a record year, accomplishing many of the things they set to do at the beginning of the year. Leading the charge towards those accomplishments is head coach Trevor Jackson.
Jackson’s peers recognized the feats that his team accomplished and voted him the Paducah Sun All-Purchase Girls Coach of the Year.
