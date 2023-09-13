Kayla Travis and Jenny Travis of Calvert City were Gold medal winners in Women’s Doubles and Jennifer Wilson of Benton was a 3-time Silver medalist in Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles at the Cincinnati Open over the weekend.
Fourteen players from Calvert City Pickleball participated in round robin and/or double elimination events and brought home eight medals, two Gold and six Silver. There was stiff competition with some events having as many as 32 teams competing for medals.
With 977 entries, Pickleball Pro and amateur players flocked to Mason September 6-10 to participate in singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Center Court was the place to watch the Who’s Who of Pickleball play like No. 1 men’s player Ben Johns, Colin Johns, No. 1 women’s player Anna Leigh Waters (just 16 yrs old), Catherine Parenteau, Tyson McGuffin, JW Johnson and Dylan Frazier, Thomas Wilson, Vivian David, Jade and Jackie Kawamoto, Tyra Black, Anna Bright, Jorja Johnson, James Ignatowich, Jesse Irvin, Lea Jansen, Lucy Kovalova, Lauren Stratman, Riley Newman, just to name a few. Johns got his 100th win Sunday while playing with his brother Colin in the Pro Men’s event.
Gold Medal Winners
Jenny Travis and Kayla Travis — 4.0 Women’s Doubles (10-34 yr)
Silver Medal Winners
Jennifer Wilson and Rachel Stewart — 4.0 Women’s Doubles (35-49 yr)
Jennifer Wilson and Brent Thompson — 4.0 Mixed Doubles (35-49 yr)
Jennifer Wilson — 3.0 — 3.5 Women’s Singles (10-49 yr)
Jason Jones — 3.5 Men’s Singles (50-59 yr)
Other participants included
Marvin Travis, Dax Myhand, Jacob Hill, Brigette Thompson, Mackenzie Wilson, Landon Wilson, Amy Lockwood, Bill Adkins
