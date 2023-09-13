Kayla Travis and Jenny Travis of Calvert City were Gold medal winners in Women’s Doubles and Jennifer Wilson of Benton was a 3-time Silver medalist in Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles at the Cincinnati Open over the weekend.

Fourteen players from Calvert City Pickleball participated in round robin and/or double elimination events and brought home eight medals, two Gold and six Silver. There was stiff competition with some events having as many as 32 teams competing for medals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In