For the mass majority of college athletes, gone are the days of sticking around for all four years of college. With the transfer portal being what it is, athletes have a lot more control of their playing careers.

Take this past Murray State men’s basketball season for example. From the 2021-22 season to the 2023-23 season only two players stayed the same; Rod Thomas and DJ Burns. With the season just 29 days in their rear view mirror, the Racers already have four confirmed players announce their entrance to the mysterious transfer portal.

