For the mass majority of college athletes, gone are the days of sticking around for all four years of college. With the transfer portal being what it is, athletes have a lot more control of their playing careers.
Take this past Murray State men’s basketball season for example. From the 2021-22 season to the 2023-23 season only two players stayed the same; Rod Thomas and DJ Burns. With the season just 29 days in their rear view mirror, the Racers already have four confirmed players announce their entrance to the mysterious transfer portal.
Kenny White Jr., DJ Burns, Braxton Stacker and Jaxon Edwards have all announced their departure from the Racers program and will test the waters with other teams across the country. Rob Perry has also announced he has put his name into the NBA draft, but will still maintain his college eligibility.
White Jr. announced his departure from the team just 10 days after their season was ended by Drake in the MVC tournament. The sophomore played 29 of the 32 games on the season and started 18 of those games. He put up 222 points for 7.7ppg, tallied 25 blocks, 31 assists and 113 rebounds for the year. White Jr. came to Murray State from Tennessee Tech where he played two years.
As for Perry, his announcement to enter the NBA Draft doesn’t solidify anything. By not hiring an agent, he can maintain his eligibility if the Draft doesn’t go his way.
“As I close this chapter and open another one I know my purpose and the plans God have for me,” Perry said in a statement via Twitter. “With that being said I will be entering my name in the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”
Perry led the Racers in scoring this past year, racing up 460 points for 14.4ppg. He also tallied 24 steals, 59 assists and 153 rebounds in his 32 starts this season.
Burns has also announced via Twitter that he entered his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entered the transfer portal.
“Murray State has been a place I call home,” Burns said in his social media statement. “It’s also been a place that saved me in a time of need. I couldn’t be the basketball player, or the person I am today without Murray State.”
“After talking with my family, friends, and close circle, I have decided that I will be putting my name in the NBA Draft while keeping my eligibility. I will also be entering the transfer portal.”
Burns was a two-year Racer, joining the team from Southern for the 2021-22 season. As one of two players returning this past season, the junior was a designated leader on and off the court. He started in all 32 games this season, scoring 277 points, snagging 15 steals, 11 blocks and 212 rebounds on the season.
Freshmen Stacker and Edwards played in 12 and 11 games respectively tallying a combined 14 points (8 for Stacker and 6 for Edwards).
The transfer portal remains open until 60 days after the NCAA Championship game.
