As the summer winds down, a tradition occurs at Paxton Park with lots of homegrown talent and professional golfers. The 86th Banterra Bank/Jim Smith Contracting Irvin Cobb Golf Championships had a weekend of exhilarating competition and memories.
The event pulls amateur, junior, and professional golfers across the region and beyond with notable names and familiar friendly faces.
Tim O’Neal and Marshall County native Jay Nimmo came from behind on Sunday in the final round to win the title in their respective divisions.
A professional golfer from Savannah, Georgia, O’Neal is the second African American golfer to win the Irvin Cobb.
In addition, he is training with the hopes of qualifying for the PGA Championship Tour this upcoming fall.
O’Neal shot a 66 during Saturday’s half of the tournament and a 67 on Sunday for a 9-under-par 133.
Professional golfer Trey Shirley finished second at 8-under-par 134. Although Chris Erwin led by one shot after the first round, he finished with a 71 on Sunday to round out the top three with third place.
Murray State’s Nimmo won his first Irvin Cobb title in the amateur division. Despite a 2-shot deficit after the first round, he shot a 137 (-5) on the weekend.
Brett Jones, Eric Straub, Jiles Wyatt, and Hunter York tied for second place at 140. Mark Knecht, Dawson McDaniel, and Tyler Powell took home a tied third place with 141s.
Junior Champion Luke Beadles, from Nashville, took home the title with a 144 for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.