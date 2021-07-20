Taking place at Paxton Park with lots of homegrown talent, the 85th Annual Irvin Cobb Golf Championships had two full days of exhilarating competition before inclement weather cut the tournament short on Sunday.
Drake Stepter, who recently lost his father, persevered and took home the amateur division trophy with a final score of 62, 9-under par. It was a bittersweet and emotional weekend that Stepter will never forget.
“To be honest, I didn’t have any expectations going into it,” Stepter told The Sun. “I honestly didn’t touch the golf club the entire week leading up because I was dealing with taking care of other things. But when I got there, I felt comfortable.”
Out of 64 participants in his respective category, Stepter remained focused and pushed through his emotions, knowing his father, Mike, was there alongside him in spirit.
‘It’s hard because the day before, we were going through pictures,” he added. “There were pictures of him and me playing in the Mark Mullen Tournament at Paxton when I was a kid. And then I was playing in the Cobb the very next day. So he was there with me and got me off to a pretty hot start, and it didn’t slow down from there.”
The 2021 Rolling Hills Invitational winner was ready and looking forward to an entire weekend of golf with Joshua Rhodes. The two battled it out the previous weekend at Rolling Hills Country Club of Paducah. Rhodes, the five-time winner of the Invitational, finished second.
“I wish we could have played it off on Sunday. Josh and I could have had another round from the previous weekend,” Stepter said. “I would have enjoyed that, but the course was not playable. When I went out there, the 15-hole was completely under water.”
Rhodes came in second in the Cobb amateur division with a 66 finish. Kamaren Cunningham, Quinn Eaton and Matt Epperson each finished with 68s.
“At the end of the day, you have to know there is a chance of rain, and you have to be a little bit more aggressive on the first day,” Stepter said. “It’s kind of how it is, but bittersweet. I’m happy to say that I’ve won the Cobb, finally.”
The young talent from Marshall County shined brightly on Saturday’s event. Ryan Stokes and Trey Wall finished neck and neck, with Stokes ahead by one. Stokes took home the junior division with a 74 finish, while Wall turned in a 75.
Camyrn Beatty and Abraham Dumas finished up the junior division in the Irvin Cobb Championships. Beatty took home third with a 79. Dumes finished in fourth with an 82.
Fred Meyer and Patrick Newcomb were the co-winners in the pro division on Saturday. They finished with 7-under 64s.
The win was Newcomb’s third at the Cobb, while Meyer was the defending pro champion.
The Irvin Cobb Championships Pro-Am took place on Friday, with Meyer leading the way. Meyer, Dumas, David Salyers, Wall, Gabe Wheeler, Cunningham, Eaton and Tyler Powell tied up at 59.
Seth Arthur, Scotty Butler, Chase Korte, Rhodes, Adam Gary, Jamie Frazier, Adam Houchens, Chase Landrum, Newcomb, Bo Brien, Joe Scholl and Hunter York finished tied at 60.
Low pro-individual scores were for Bradley Farmer (66), Kevin Wassmer (66), Nick Newcomb (67) and Wheeler (67).
(See additional Cobb scores in The fine print, Page B5.)
