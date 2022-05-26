The 2022 Class 1A Region 1 took place at Murray High School last Saturday. A total of 12 different schools competed including Ballard Memorial, Christian Fellowship, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Fort Campbell, Fulton County, Livingston Central, Lyon County, Mayfield, Murray, St. Mary, and University Heights
The top two finishers in each event are automatically qualified for the state meet, as the third-place finisher qualification depends on other class meets and their results.
Murray High School’s team won their events for the women’s side. Fort Campbell won on the men’s side. The following are the results with the top three finishers for each event.
BOYS 100 METER: 1, Isaac Stevenson (Mayfield) 11.38; 2, Niklas Sujanani (Fort Campbell) 11.51; 3, Mason Grant (Murray) 11.58
BOYS 200 METER: 1, Niklas Sujanani (Fort Campbell) 23.51; 2, Tristan Davidson (Crittenden County) 23.65; 3, Xavier Biggers (Murray) 23.88
BOYS 400 METER: 1, Mateo Cerritos Gatto (Fort Campbell) 52.96; 2, Mason Price (University Heights) 54.59; 3, Kaleb Nesbitt (Crittenden County) 55.45
BOYS 800 METER: 1, William Lubas (Fort Campbell) 2:07.15; 2, Guervenson Binfield-Smith (Murray) 2:09.88; 3, Raul Sanchez (Mayfield) 2:11.37
BOYS 1600 METER: 1, Cole Glover (University Heights) 4:49.85; 2, Raul Sanchez (Mayfield) 4:55.12; 3, Joshua Blanton (Fort Campbell) 4:58.07
BOYS 3200 METER: 1, Cole Glover (University Heights) 10:54.22; 2, Joshua Blanton (Fort Campbell) 11:13.65; 3, William Lubas (Fort Campbell) 11:36.17
BOYS 110 HURDLES: 1, Connor Dill (University Heights) 16.23; 2, Keaton McCoy (Murray) 17.63; 3, Timothy Bennett (Mayfield) 17.72
BOYS 300 HURDLES: 1, Connor Dill (University Heights) 41.09; 2, Keaton McCoy (Murray) 44.10; 3, Omarion Pierce (Fulton County) 44.60
BOYS 4X100 RELAY: 1, Murray 44.24; 2, Fort Campbell 45.89; 3, University Heights 47.21
BOYS 4X200 RELAY: 1, Murray 1:32.96; 2, Fort Campbell 1:34.78; 3, University Heights 1:38.36
BOYS 4X400RELAY: 1, Fort Campbell 3:40.66; 2, University Heights 3:42.35; 3, Crittenden County 3:43.67
BOYS 4X800 RELAY: 1, Fort Campbell 8:55.46 2, Murray 9:10.42; 3, University Heights 9:12.10
BOYS HIGH JUMP: 1, Tristan Davidson (Crittenden County) 6-04.00; 2, Dakyran Gossett (Fulton County) 6-02.00; 3, Amari Waddy (Fort Campbell) 6-00.00
BOYS LONG JUMP- 1 Timothy Bennett Mayfield 21-00.50; 2 Isaac Stevenson Mayfield 19-10.50; 3 Cruzy Cruz Fort Campbell 18-09.00
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Amari Waddy (Fort Campbell) 40-11.00; 2, Daniel Coles (Mayfield) 39-10.00; 3, Dakyran Gossett (Fulton County) 39-06.00
BOYS POLE VAULT: 1 Rowdy Sokolowski Murray 12-06.00; 2 Cameron Youngblood Murray 12-00.00; 3 Patrick Hayes Fort Campbell 11-00.00
BOYS DISCUS: 1 Lyndell Smith (Fort Campbell) 122-06.00; 2, Isaac Hovekamp (Christian Fellowship) 120-09.00; 3, Will Mitchum (Murray) 117-03.00
BOYS SHOT PUT: 1, Sam Cotthoff (University Heights) 45-07.75; 2, Kendall Reed (Fort Campbell) 39-09.50; 3, Will Mitchum (Murray) 39-08.00
GIRLS 100 METER: 1, Hollis Bourque (Murray) 13.43; 2, Javona Davis (Fulton County) 13.45; 3, Jerni Hicks (Fort Campbell) 13.49
GIRLS 200 METER: 1, Hollis Bourque (Murray) 28.25; 2, Jerni Hicks (Fort Campbell) 28.61; 3, Sanaa Anam (Mayfield) 29.23
GIRLS 400 METER DASH- 1 Piper Hancock University Heights 1:03.76; 2 Isabella Palenzuela Fort Campbell 1:04.21; 3 Miranda Gartner St. Mary 1:06.84
GIRLS 800 METER: 1, Meg Lubas (Fort Campbell) 2:37.45; 2, Leah Jenkins (Murray) 2:42.63; 3, Allie Vonnahme (Murray) 2:46.48
GIRLS 1600 METER: 1, Gabby Ault (St. Mary) 5:36.53; 2, Meg Lubas (Fort Campbell) 5:50.51; 3, Jade Green (Murray) 5:59.45
GIRLS 3200 METER: 1, Gabby Ault (St. Mary) 12:38.30; 2, Jade Green (Murray) 13:52.23; 3, Leah Jenkins (Murray) 14:18.06
GIRLS 100 HURDLES: 1, Gianna Verdone (Fort Campbell) 17.02; 2, Layla Green (Murray) 17.18; 3, Audrey Grise (University Heights) 18.50
GIRLS 300 METER: 1, Gianna Verdone (Fort Campbell) 50.41; 2, Emma Dill (University Heights) 51.84; 3, Layla Green (Murray) 52.29
GIRLS 4X100 RELAY: 1, Fort Campbell 52.60; 2, Murray 52.68; 3, Fulton County 53.26
GIRLS 4X200 RELAY: 1, Murray 1:50.65; 2, Fort Campbell 1:51.33; 3, Fulton County 1:55.14
GIRLS 4X400 RELAY: 1, University Heights 4:32.88; 2, Fort Campbell 4:44.45; 3, Crittenden County 4:49.29
GIRLS 4X800 RELAY: 1, Murray 11:04.40; 2, Fort Campbell 11:19.13; 3, Crittenden County 12:00.66
GIRLS HIGH JUMP: 1, Pyper Sain (Fort Campbell) 5-00.00; 2, Farris Howard (Murray) 5-00.00; 3, Gianna Verdone (Fort Campbell) 4-10.00
GIRLS LONG JUMP: 1, Kaydence Kindle (Murray) 15-11.50; 2, Layla Green (Murray) 14-03.75; 3, Amyah Smith (Ballard Memorial) 14-02.75
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Ella Smith (Mayfield) 32-10.00; 2, Anna Allen (Fort Campbell) 31-11.00; 3, Nevaeh Yates (Ballard Memorial) 30-04.00
GIRLS POLE VAULT: 1, Kynzlee Fox (Murray) 8-06.00; 2, Madeline Thompson (Fort Campbell) 8-06.00; 3, Jinny Joo (Fort Campbell) 7-06.00
GIRLS DISCUS: 1, Jade Oakley (Murray) 106-10.00; 2, Lillian Burnett (Christian Fellowship) 98-00.00; 3, Jaila Batey (University Heights) 96-10.00
GIRLS SHOT PUT: 1, Jade Oakley (Murray) 30-08.50; 2, Karsyn Potter (Crittenden County) 29-03.25; 3, Ja’Mesha Brown (Fulton County) 28-04.75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.