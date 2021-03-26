It’s been more than two months since the Paducah Tilghman and Murray boys basketball teams last played each other. They’ll meet again at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the First Region Tournament semifinals at Murray State University’s CFSB Center as perhaps very different teams than they were back on Jan. 19.
“I hope we’re a better team, and I’m sure they (Murray) are too,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet told The Sun on Thursday. The Tigers (16-7) came away with a 56-52 home win on Jan. 19, as sophomore Grant Whitaker led the way with 25 points. Junior Mian Shaw (18) and senior Eli Brown (13) combined for 31 points for Tilghman (18-5) that night. And while those two are the Blue Tornado’s top scorers on the season — Brown at 17 points per game and Shaw at 13.3 — Overstreet likes how the rest of the roster has gelled around that duo in the time since they last played Murray.
“The biggest thing is that we’ve established a rotation that we feel comfortable with,” he said. “We’ve had some guys get better in certain areas, and we’ve changed some roles of a couple guys. The maturity of those guys playing together over the last six or eight weeks makes a big difference here in tournament time.”
The Tornado have won 10 of their past 12 games and enter Friday’s matchup with Murray coming off a 30-point rout of Carlisle County.
“We’re playing well, and our guys have been really focused in practice this week,” Overstreet said.
Murray has also gotten hot at the right time, winning nine of its past 11 games, including matching 61-46 victories over Marshall County in the Fourth District championship and Mayfield in the region quarterfinals.
“They’re a good basketball team that’s well coached, and they have some tournament experience with the All ‘A,’ where they had some success,” Overstreet said.
Based on the teams’ previous matchup, Tilghman will no doubt focus on trying to limit Whitaker’s offensive production. Whitaker is averaging 20.8 points per game on the season and put up 29 in the Tigers’ quarterfinal win over Mayfield.
“He’s a hard guy to stop and is really crafty, and he has great footwork,” Overstreet said of Whitaker. “He’s obviously one we would like to limit his points, but sometimes that’s pretty hard to do.”
The Tigers aren’t a one-man show, though, as juniors Charqwan McCallister (11.6 points per game) and Trey Boggess (11) also average double-figure scoring. Senior Gabe Taylor is right behind at 9.2 points per game.
“They have three or four guys that you have to watch. We have to take care of everybody,” Overstreet said.
But the biggest key to avenging that earlier loss to the Tigers is for the Tornado to make Murray play at their desired pace while creating turnover-inducing havoc defensively, Overstreet said.
“It’s not a big secret as far as how we want to play — we want to play fast and create some tempo,” he said. “We play better when we’re turning people over, so obviously we want to create some turnovers, especially some live-ball turnovers for layups.”
Overstreet said he and his team are “excited” to be in the region semifinals facing Murray, adding that he gives all four semifinalists — McCracken County and Marshall County are the other two — a solid chance of advancing to Saturday’s championship game.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he said. “We’re going to work on getting through this first one and hopefully around 8 o’clock tomorrow (Friday) night, we’ll start preparing for the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.