The Kentucky 2A Baseball Championship begins Friday in Owensboro, and Paducah Tilghman feels well prepared to face off against some of the best teams in the state.
The Blue Tornado will take the field at Shifley Park in Owensboro on Friday morning on a roll having won each of their first 12 games of the season, the latest of which was an 18-3 rout at St. Mary on Tuesday. The blowout, five-inning victory came after Tilghman eked out a 3-2 victory at Marshall County on Monday.
“I think we are,” Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald said when asked if his team is ready for the 2A state tournament. “I was a little worried about yesterday’s game (against Marshall) and today’s game being trap games. But we found a way to pull out a win last night, and we came out and played a lot better today. We’re excited and looking forward to going up there and playing Lexington Catholic.”
The Blue Tornado (12-0) will play Lexington Catholic (5-4) at 10 a.m. on Friday in the 2A quarterfinals. A victory in that game would advance them to Saturday’s semifinals to play either Taylor County or Elizabethtown at 10 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Tornado will enter the 2A state tournament riding high off their highest scoring game of the season Tuesday at St. Mary. They put together a six-run second inning, added three more in the fourth and closed it out with nine in the fifth.
Tilghman finished with 15 hits, including a pair of triples from junior Justin West, who tallied a team-high four RBIs.
“Justin can do it all,” Donald said of West, who was coming off one-hitting Marshall County and striking out 13 over six innings of pitching on Monday. “He goes up there and has the right approach and does what he needs to do and doesn’t try to do too much. When you just go up there and do what you can do and don’t try to do all the extras, you get good results out of it.”
West wasn’t the only one having success Tuesday, as 12 different Tilghman batters recorded a hit in the game. Junior Gage Griggs and senior Jack Hutcheson joined West with two-hit games. One of Hutcheson’s hits was a double, and junior Devin Kiebler also had a double. Hutcheson finished with three RBIs while Griggs and junior Caleb Payne each tallied two RBIs. Freshman Jaylen Seay scored a team-high three runs while sophomore Levin East led the way in stolen bases with three.
Tuesday’s outburst was a big turnaround from the three runs the Tornado scored Monday against Marshall pitcher Cameron Wyatt. They had much more success against the St. Mary tandem of sophomore Brandon Quigley and senior Jack Bell.
“When you’re dealing with 15-, 16- and 17-year-old kids, you don’t know what you’re going to get from day to day,” Donald said of his team’s offensive volatility. “The guy that threw against us tonight was similar to the one from last night, and those kind of guys tend to give you fits at times, but we stuck to our principles and tried to hit the ball the other way, and balls started falling. We changed our approach, and when you do that, you get good results.”
The hit-fest came after St. Mary (6-2) converted a triple play in the first inning. The Vikings managed just three hits of their own against Tilghman pitchers East and Seay. Singles from seniors Michael Lurtz and Colin Hrdlicka and junior Cade Fleming in the bottom of the fifth inning were all St. Mary could muster. Lurtz and Fleming each drove in a run, and Bell tallied an RBI when he grounded into a double play.
East held the Vikings hitless over three innings while walking three and striking out seven. Seay gave up the three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out one. The defensive play behind them wasn’t always sharp, though, as the Tornado committed three errors.
“I’m not very happy with that,” Donald said.
That’s certainly something to work on with a state tournament next on the docket.
