Paducah Tilghman High School hosted McCracken County on Tuesday night for a rare wrestling meet between the two schools. The meet featured both middle school and high school wrestlers in a “Big Brother Duals” style event. Between every high school match was a middle school event, highlighting grappling skills from top to bottom.
The Blue Tornado dominated the night, beating the Mustangs 70-12. The following are results of the high school wrestling contests:
145 — Jada DePriest (PT) vs. Abby Ellis (MCC) (winner by decision 6-3)
185 — Kendra Johnston (PT) 6 (winner by fall 1:48) vs. Lillian Harned (MCC)
106 — Darius Hutcherson (PT) vs. Ariel Workman (MCC) 6 (winner by fall 3:30)
113 — DeWayne Wills (PT) 6 (winner by fall 3:18) vs. Braedyn Noland (MCC)
120 — Nathan Uhlik (PT) vs. Pablo Pastor (MC) 3 (winner by decision 9-7)
126 — Jayven Williams (PT) 6 (winner by fall 3:00) vs. Camryn Freiberg (MCC)
132 — Charles Lee (PT) 3 (winner by decision 5-4) vs. Logan Kissiar (MCC)
138 — Jayden Frazier (PT) 6 (winner by fall 3:33) vs. Cole Hawthorne (MCC)
144 — Caleb Mays (PT) 4 (winner by major decision 14-4) vs. Hunter Hawthorne (MCC)
150 — Malachi Rider (PT) 6 (winner by fall 2:38) vs. James Baragan (MCC)
157 — Amari Williams (PT) 3 (winner by decision 9-4) vs. Bryce McTaggart (MCC)
165 — Chris Mooney (PT) 6 (winner by fall 2:31) vs. Jacob Copeland (MCC)
175 — DJ Wilson (PT) 6 (winner by fall 5:02) vs. Isaiah Harris (MCC)
190 — Ben Hall (PT) 6 (winner by fall 1:00) vs. Domonique Bryant (MCC)
215 — JT Adams (PT) 6 (winner by fall 3:35) vs. Conner Tilford (MCC)
285 — Jimmy Mooney (PT) 6 (winner by fall 3:02) vs. Frankie Nutt (MCC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.