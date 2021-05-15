After a tough loss against Calloway County on Thursday, Paducah Tilghman’s Levin East made sure to write a different story on Friday night against Murray.
In the 10-0 Tornado victory, East did not allow a single run to cross the board and struck out six.
Not only did the sophomore silence the Tigers on the base paths, but he also did not allow any hits until the top of the fifth inning.
“It was a lot better than last night,” coach Tremayne Donald said. “When you can get nine hits rather than two, you get this outcome. The guys came together tonight for the win.”
Behind East, the Tilghman offense struck gold early junior Devin Kiebler scoring the first run of the night.
Kiebler slid into home headfirst as senior Justin West bunted into a double play as junior Gage Griggs attempted to advance to third and West out at first.
Tilghman pushed the score to 6-0 in the bottom of the second on two hits.
Junior Gage Griggs went 3-for-4 for the Tornado with two singles and a double to left field.
Kiebler (three runs, one hit), junior Justin West (one hit, two RBI), senior Zion LaGrone (one run, one hit), sophomore Gunner Massey (one hit, one RBI), and senior Jack Hutcheson (two hits, one RBI) assisted in the shutout.
Murray got its two hits from junior Andrew Orr and senior Kade Gibson.
Junior Nick Holcomb took the loss for the Tigers; allowing six runs on four hits in two innings. Orr and freshman Carson Tucker appeared in relief of Holcomb.
Orr threw two innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
Tucker was on the mound for one inning, striking out one and allowed two runs.
